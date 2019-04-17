WIRE Buzz: Picard series beefs up cast, Green Eggs and Ham to be served in late 2019

Early afternoon calls for another WIRE Buzz to take away some of that Hump Day malaise. We've got the 411 on some major Picard casting, the release window for the latest Dr. Seuss adaptation, and a primordial ride coming to Universal Studios.

The live-action Picard series coming to CBS All Access has cast two genre mainstays, Alison Pill (Scott Pilgrim vs. The World) and Harry Treadaway (Penny Dreadful), Deadline reports.

The two will star opposite Patrick Stewart, who is reprising his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, whom he played in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Pill recently appeared as Dick Cheney's daughter, Mary, in Adam McKay's Vice, while Treadaway took up the post as murderer Brady Hartsfield in Mr. Mercedes on AT&T's Audience network.

Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace) has also been cast in Picard, which could premiere on CBS All Access later this year.

A show that does have a more solid release window is Netflix's TV adaptation of Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs and Ham. Per Variety, the animated series will, like The Witcher, arrive later this year during the company's fourth quarter.

Produced by Ellen DeGeneres, the family-friendly show has quite the impressive voice cast. Michael Douglas (Ant-Man) and Adam Devine (Game Over, Man!) play Guy and Sam, respectively, as the two characters set out on a road trip to save an endangered animal. Along the way, lessons are invariably learned and friendships forged.

Diane Keaton (Michellee), Keegan-Michael Key (Narrator), Ilana Glazer (Ebb), Jeffrey Wright (McWinkle), Eddie Izzard (Snerz), Daveed Diggs (Mouse), Tracy Morgan (Fox), John Turturro (Goat), and Jillian Bell (Gluntz) also star in the show.

Run for cover! Universal has dropped the trailer for its upcoming dino-related attraction, Jurassic World—The Ride.

The clever one-minute ad (titled "It Just Got Real") highlights all of the genre-mashing that goes on at Universal Studios Hollywood. Nothing makes an astronaut stray onto the set of a Western than a good ol'-fashioned T. rex attack.

Check it out:

Like they did for the live show, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow were all consultants on this ride. ILM, which created the digital dinosaurs of the 1993 original, are putting their movie magic to work here as well.

"The exciting thrill ride will soar to new heights with the addition of several iconic dinosaurs from the movie, including the colossal Indominus rex and the magnificent aquatic Mosasaurus that will mesmerize onlookers in her natural habitat from behind a three-million-gallon glass-encased Aquarium Observatory tank," reads the official press release of the attraction.

Jurassic World—The Ride opens at Universal Studios Hollywood this summer.