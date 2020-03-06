Picard, Riker, and Troi made us feel like we'd come home on the latest Star Trek: Picard [Warp Factor #7]

As James T. Kirk once said, "My friends... we've come home."

Such was the feeling on the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard, as Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart) finally reunited with William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). We didn't realize how much we'd missed them until it was happening, and then the three of them were acting like no time had passed at all. Every scene that featured the three of them made us feel like we were right back on the bridge of the Enterprise D.

It was a great respite from the drama at the heart of Picard, but the mission isn't over. Thanks to his old comrades, JL has a new plan and a rejuvenated spirit. He's going to return with Soji to a La Sirena full of drama, however, so he's going to need every last bit of hope that Riker and Troi gave him.

As he says in the episode, "I'm alive, and I have a mission, which means there’s not a hell of a chance that you, or anyone else can stop me."

