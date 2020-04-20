Quentin Tarantino once pitched Pierce Brosnan a Bond movie while they drank martinis

Before Quentin Tarantino made headlines for wanting to direct a Star Trek film, he was drunkenly pitching a James Bond project to Pierce Brosnan over a steady stream of (what else?) martinis.

During an interview with Esquire, Brosnan recounted how Tarantino asked to meet with him at the Four Seasons hotel in Los Angeles shortly after the release of Kill Bill: Volume 2 in the spring of 2004. By then, Brosnan had played 007 four times, the last performance coming in 2002's Die Another Day.

"I got there at 7pm, I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press," the actor remembered. "Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought, where the heck is he? Word came down, apologies, so I thought, okay, I'll have another martini.'"

When the celebrated filmmaker finally arrived, the two men imbibed a whole bunch of James Bond's drink of choice, although the martinis consumed were reportedly of the apple variety. Whether they were made with Red Apple-branded mix is still a mystery to this day. In no time, "we were [both] fairly smokered," Brosnan admitted. That's when the enthusiastic pitch was broached.

"He was pounding the table, saying 'You're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,' and it was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, 'Please calm down,' but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down," Brosnan said. "He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn't meant to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond."

Despite his passing interest in major franchises over the years, Tarantino has never actually made a blockbuster movie, preferring to direct his own original ideas. There's nothing wrong with that, especially in an industry that's always recycling the same things over and over, but just imagine how bonkers it would be to see the writer/director of Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction put his unique spin on an established property. Hollywood could certainly use a shot in the arm from a Tarantino-ized version of Star Trek or Luke Cage or James Bond.

The next big screen outing for 007 will be No Time to Die, which arrives in theaters Nov. 25. Directed and co-written by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film marks Daniel Craig's final time in the role of Bond.