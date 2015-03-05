Pixar exec: Toy Story 4 'not a continuation' of original trilogy of films

Considering it's one of the biggest kid film franchises of the modern era, it's no surprise Pixar is keen to get another sequel to Toy Story off the ground. Just don’t expect part four to align too closely with the original trilogy.

Pixar studio president Jim Morris chatted with Disney Latino, and the studio's plans for the recently announced Toy Story sequel were among the topics discussed. According to Morris, the creative team is planning to make Toy Story 4 a more standalone entry in the franchise (with a love story!), as opposed to a continuation of the arc from the first three films. This makes sense, mostly because Toy Story 3 served as an excellent bookend to the franchise.

Here’s an excerpt from his translated comments:

“The third movie ended in a beautiful way and completed a trilogy. I think this movie is not part of this trilogy. It is a separate story, which in turn I do not know if will be continued. Never begin a project with that in mind. It is not a continuation of the end of the story of Toy Story 3. Temporarily it is, but it will be a love story. It will be a romantic comedy. It will not put much focus on the interaction between the characters and children. I think it will be a very good movie.”

Pixar has already shown that the Toy Story brand has more than enough staying power thanks to holiday-centric TV specials such as Toy Story of Terror and Toy Story That Time Forgot. Both were excellent and proved these characters and this format has more than enough life left in them for another go-round.

This should also give the film more freedom, by not being tied so directly to the first three films. So long as original Toy Story director John Lasseter can come up with a story worth telling this time around, we’re looking forward to it.

What’s your take? Do you think a “love story” is the right angle for the franchise?

