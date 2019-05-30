Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Julia Dreyfus go elvish in first teaser for Pixar's 'Onward'

Not all elves sit around baking cookies for Keebler or making toys for Santa.

Sometimes, they go on epic road trips to find some magic that's left in the world. That's exactly what will happen in Pixar's next cinematic project, Onward, which centers on two elven brothers, who are voiced by MCU veterans, Chris Pratt and Tom Holland. Veep's Julia Louis-Dreyfous voices the siblings' mother.

Thanks to a teaser trailer, two new images, and a poster we have our first look at the animated project helmed by Dan Scanlon, the director of 2013's Monsters University. Scanlon co-wrote the script with C. S. Anderson, while longtime Pixar macher Korie Rae produces the feature.

Watch the teaser, aptly set to "Magic" by The Cars, below:

Even with such a short trailer, you can still tell that this will be another home run for Pixar, which is putting its own spin on the fairy tale genre. In this universe, mystical creatures like elves, trolls, and centaurs live alongside one another in the modern age, but their daily lives are just slightly different from ours. Dragons are the equivalent of dogs and unicorns are like raccoons, trash-eating neighborhood pests.

“Tom Holland is perfect for our character of Ian, the younger brother," Scanlon told People. "We were looking for someone who could have this shy quality and someone who is good at being a little awkward. And Tom is great at that! And yet has a genuine sweetness to him that you really root for him."

Holland is lending his voice to another animated feature, Fox and Blue Sky's Spies in Disguise, where he plays Walter Beckett,, an awkward Q-esque gadget master for super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith). That film arrives in December.

“We wanted someone who was the exact opposite of that,” Scanlon added about Pratt's character, who marks the Jurassic World actor's second animated role after the two Lego movies. “Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way. And Chris Pratt is perfect for that. He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”

Also featuring the voice of Ma's Octavia Spencer, Onward is set to hit theaters on Friday, March 6, 2020.

Here's the first poster as well:

“I absolutely hope that people are laughing their heads off and crying their eyes out,” Scanlon finished. “My hope is some of the questions that I’m asking in the film will be questions other people are asking about their own lives. And I think that’s what a lot of the times gets us to connect to a movie.”

Pixar's next theatrical opening is Toy Story 4, which hits theaters Friday, June 21.