Fan-favorites from Toy Story, Cars and more star in first trailer for Disney+ series Pixar Popcorn

Last month during Disney's massive Investor Day presentation, Pixar Animation Studios announced a wide range of new projects, including an all-new series of short films dubbed Pixar Popcorn set to debut on Disney+. Now, with the release of the series just days away, the first trailer is here to give us a peek back into the lives of some of our favorite Pixar characters.

Named for its "bite-sized" approach to storytelling, Pixar Popcorn is a series that promises to return us to the worlds of various hit Pixar films, including the Toy Story franchise, the Cars franchise, Coco, Finding Nemo, and even the just-released Soul. In the trailer below, you'll see that everyone from Soul's Joe (Jamie Foxx) to Toy Story 4 favorites Ducky and Bunny (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively) to the multi-superpowered baby Jack-Jack from The Incredibles are all here for new adventures. Check it out:

Video of Pixar Popcorn | Official Trailer | Disney+

The series was announced in December as part of a massive new rollout from Pixar, including what studio head Pete Docter confirmed is a major new push into Disney+ streaming content for the studio, in addition to their already heavy workload of feature-film production. Upcoming Disney+ Pixar releases including the previously announced Monsters Inc. series Monsters at Work, an Up spinoff titled Dug Days, a Cars series starring Lightning McQueen and Mater, and Win or Lose, Pixar's first original series.

So much was announced and followed up on during Pixar's Investor Day segment that it's almost easy to forget something like Pixar Popcorn is also on the horizon, but the mini-shorts will actually be the first 2021 release for the studio. Pixar Popcorn arrives Friday, Jan. 22, on Disney+.