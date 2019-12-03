Time to return to the Planet of the Apes: New film in the works from Maze Runner director

As the director behind the most recent pair of Planet of the Apes films prepares to bring Batman back to the big screen, Disney prepares to head to the Planet itself. One of the new properties under Disney’s command since its acquisition of Fox, the Planet of the Apes series finished its recently rebooted franchise with Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes. Now a new film is on its way, currently in development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wes Ball, helmer of all three films in The Maze Runner franchise, has been hired by Fox to conceptualize and direct a new Planet of the Apes movie. So, fewer dystopian teens this time around and more dystopian primates of a decidedly hairier nature.

While THR doesn’t know whether the new project will have any connection to the series begun by 2011’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, the final film in that trilogy ended with the death of Andy Serkis’ lead chimp Caesar. If the new film exists in that universe, it’ll be following a different lead, potentially far in the titular apes’ future.

Ball is pivoting from Mouse Guard, which was another animal-centric CGI fest that Disney scrapped earlier this year. This Planet of the Apes would be the 10th film in the franchise since the original 1968 film adapted novelist Pierre Boulle’s work.

No timeline for the new film’s production has yet been announced.