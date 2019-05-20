All-seeing fans spy plastic water bottle in Game of Thrones finale

Bran Stark may see everything as the Three-Eyed Raven, but he’s got nothing on Game of Thrones’ all-seeing fans. Thanks to the magic of the pause button, now we can add an innocent little water bottle to the short list of unintended real-world stuff that’s somehow found its way into Game of Thrones’ background scenery.

Barely there and peeking out from behind Samwell Tarly’s chair, a lowly plastic water bottle had its own seat at the table in the series finale as the leaders of Westeros came together to quench their anxiety about the future of the Seven Kingdoms. Fans, who’ve already been drowning in memes following the sensation of spotting a coffee cup (or was it tea?) in front of Daenerys Targaryen two episodes back, were thirsty to dive back in with their observations.

Keeping your eyes peeled for a glimpse of a Game of Thrones set slip-up has become a pastime for avid watchers ever since fans spotted a plain white cup on the table in front of Daenerys in this season’s “The Last of the Starks” episode. Though HBO has since gone back and digitally removed the cup from the episode, its fame is well-documented, for all internet eternity, online.

Unless and until HBO magically douses this now-infamous bottle’s cameo from existence with the same CGI treatment it’s since given Dany’s cup, anyone who wants to fast-forward to the fleeting moment when the bottle makes its appearance can scroll to somewhere past the 40-minute mark to catch its innocuous walk-on (your exact timing mileage may vary, depending on how you stream the show.) The bottle sweeps past in a shot of Sam in his chair, right near the start of the scene.

Maybe Game of Thrones actually has a little bit of Westworld to it, and these stealth appearances betray a whole hidden world of of modern conveniences lurking just beneath the surface in George R.R. Martin’s fantasy universe. Hey, the books on which the show’s based aren’t finished yet — so who knows whether Martin will one day pull back the curtain and reveal that the whole fantasy facade is actually just a thin skin covering all the plasticky underpinnings that are really making Westeros tick?

Nah, that sounds like a stretch, even for a show that kept rolling out its surprises right up to the very end. But hey — at least the cast was always hydrated. You can now safely binge Game of Thrones in its eight-season entirety — while chugging all the bottled water you want — by streaming the full series on HBO.