WIRE Buzz: Playmobil movie sets some U.S. playtime, Batman back on the big screen

Playmobil's animated movie is finally coming to American screens, four vintage Batman films are returning to cinemas for a limited time, and Jared Leto is continuing to tease his live-action Morbius project. What more could you want?

Partnering with ON Animation Studios, STX Entertainment has acquired the U.S. distribution rights to Playmobil: The Movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

While it does seem to piggyback on the success of the LEGO movies over at Warner Bros., the project does boast an impressive voice cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor, Kenan Thompson, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, and Gabriel Bateman.

The project, which uses both live action and animation, was helmed by Lino DiSalvo, a Disney animation vet who worked on high-profile House of Mouse projects like Bolt, Tangled, and Frozen.

Playmobil: The Movie will arrive in North American theaters later this year.

To celebrate Batman's 80th birthday as well as the 30th anniversary of Tim Burton's first film about the Caped Crusader, Warner Bros. has teamed with Fathom Events to bring Gotham city back to the big screen.

Throughout May, the four Batman movies of the '80s and '90s will play on select screens nationwide. Those features are: Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Batman Forever (1995), and Batman & Robin (1997). The first two, directed by Tim Burton, remain iconic installments in the franchise, while the latter two, directed by Joel Schumacher, haven't remained all that beloved.

“The cycle of Batman films that began with Tim Burton’s big-screen classic 30 years ago this summer is an amazing group of films that helped usher in an exciting new era of moviemaking,” said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations Tom Lucas in a statement.

Tickets for the screenings of all four movies can be found here.

Jared Leto has debuted a new look at his live-action Morbius movie, in which he plays Marvel's famous Living Vampire.

The video, posted to Instagram, shows Leto's character (looking particularly pale) wearing a hoodie and standing motionless as people walk all around him during a time lapse.

"Because no one else will walk this path...this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost. #MORBIUS," wrote the actor in the caption.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life), Morbius swoops down into theaters July 31, 2020. Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Matt Smith all co-star opposite Leto.