Latest Stories

Minecraft
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Minecraft film blocks out release date; Big Hero 6 series gets 3rd season; more
Stephen and Owen King (Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Tag: TV
Stephen and Owen King's Sleeping Beauties waking up at AMC
Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Tag: Movies
Admiral Ackbar actor miffed that Mon Calamari leader got fried in Star Wars: The Last Jedi
seven of nine
Tag: Fangrrls
The Seven of Nine binge guide
Playmobil The Movie Trailer

New Playmobil: The Movie trailer shows a world where anything can happen

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Apr 16, 2019

After the success of The Lego Movie, which has already spawned a sequel and a spin-off, Playmobil is going all in on all that CG-rendered nostalgia with an all-new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie

It's got a lot of the same footage we saw in the first Playmobil teaser this past December, but this one paints a much more vivid picture of the actual plot taking place in the plastic-molded world. It also takes you on a tour of all the different kinds of Playmobil playsets, from pirates to the future to everyday people along the way. 

You can check it out here. 

After Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her brother, Charlie (Gabriel Bateman), get sucked into Playmobil land, Charlie gets kidnapped by a sadistic Emperor (Adam Lambert) who wants to bring all the cool-looking warrior characters together so they can do battle with one another in his massive arena. Art truly does imitate life.

Anyway, determined to find her brother, Marla teams up with an everyday truck driver (Jim Gaffigan), and a secret agent (Daniel Radcliffe), while they traipse from one elaborately-themed world to another on their quest. Gabriel Bateman, Kenan Thompson, and Meghan Trainor will also lend their voices to the film. As an added bonus, both Lambert and Trainor will be providing original songs for the soundtrack. 

The film is helmed by Frozen animator Lino DiSalvo from a script by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb, and Jason Oremland. You can check out Playmobil: The Movie when it opens in theaters everywhere on August 9. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Playmobil
Tag: Playmobil: The Movie
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Anya Taylor-Joy

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: