New Playmobil: The Movie trailer shows a world where anything can happen

After the success of The Lego Movie, which has already spawned a sequel and a spin-off, Playmobil is going all in on all that CG-rendered nostalgia with an all-new trailer for Playmobil: The Movie.

It's got a lot of the same footage we saw in the first Playmobil teaser this past December, but this one paints a much more vivid picture of the actual plot taking place in the plastic-molded world. It also takes you on a tour of all the different kinds of Playmobil playsets, from pirates to the future to everyday people along the way.

You can check it out here.

Video of PLAYMOBIL: THE MOVIE - Official Trailer

After Marla (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her brother, Charlie (Gabriel Bateman), get sucked into Playmobil land, Charlie gets kidnapped by a sadistic Emperor (Adam Lambert) who wants to bring all the cool-looking warrior characters together so they can do battle with one another in his massive arena. Art truly does imitate life.

Anyway, determined to find her brother, Marla teams up with an everyday truck driver (Jim Gaffigan), and a secret agent (Daniel Radcliffe), while they traipse from one elaborately-themed world to another on their quest. Gabriel Bateman, Kenan Thompson, and Meghan Trainor will also lend their voices to the film. As an added bonus, both Lambert and Trainor will be providing original songs for the soundtrack.

The film is helmed by Frozen animator Lino DiSalvo from a script by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb, and Jason Oremland. You can check out Playmobil: The Movie when it opens in theaters everywhere on August 9.