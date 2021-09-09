PlayStation 5 reveal stream teases Knights of the Old Republic remake, God of War: Ragnarok & Marvel galore

With the year almost over, Sony revealed the future lineup of PlayStation 5 games with its PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream today. It sort of started off all over the place before concluding with a group of big reveals for the near and somewhat far future.

Knights of the Old Republic is getting remade

There are many Star Wars games pre-Disney that have endured through the years, and BioWare's Knights of the Old Republic is appropriately one of them. The 2003 role-playing game, set thousands of years before the films, is now getting a remake called Knights of the Old Republic...Remake. Makes sense, right?

Developed by Aspyr, the remake is intended to honor the legacy of Darth Revan with modern tech to enhance the visuals and setting, while keeping the story and characters intact. Though early in development, the remake's PlayStation Blog assures fans the game is in good hands, with Aspyr proud of the chance to remake a classic, and employing veterans who worked on the original KOTOR to do so. Yes, it's a PS5 exclusive, but only at launch –– it'll make its way to the Xbox, PC, and other systems after that timed exclusivity runs out.

Ragnarok finally gets its due

It's been a good while since we've seen anything about God of War: Ragnarok, but Sony Santa Monica finally pulled back the curtain on the next adventure for Kratos and his son, Atreus, aka Loki. After the 2018 game ended with a vision of Thor showing up at their house, Ragnarok intends to fully follow through on that grim warning: The God of Thunder is coming for payback after the pair killed his family members, and he's joined by Freya, who swore her own vengeance after Kratos snapped the neck of her son Baldur.

Getting caught up in the story of Norse gods is far from what Kratos wants, but he and Atreus will have to find some kind of resolution as Ragnarok draws ever closer. Even if that means finding Tyr, the Norse God of War, and asking for his help. As Kratos and Atreus explore all nine realms and cross paths with all sorts of legendary figures, God of War: Ragnarok will wrap up the Norse Saga when it comes to the PS5 in 2022.

Square Enix's Forspoken rings in for some new footage

Square Enix has been keeping its upcoming game Forspoken very close to the chest, but a new trailer arrived during the PS5 event that finally gave some more insight on what the game actually is. The game will see New Yorker Frey Holland, played by Charlie's Angels' Ella Balinska, transported to a new world, Athia, using a magical, speaking bracelet named Cuff. With Cuff wrapped around her arm, Frey will have to travel the land and find a way home, all while trying to figure out why she was taken to the world in the first place.

As the trailer shows, Frey's got quite the extensive power set –– in addition to elemental blasts from her hand and flashy melee weapons, she can get around the environment pretty dang quick. She'll surely need those powers when she has to face Tanta Sila. Look for Forspoken to hit the PS5 as a timed exclusive next spring.

Bethesda delivers two supernatural swan songs (potentially) to the PS5

Bethesda may have been bought by Microsoft last year, but they've got two final games coming to PlayStation (for now, at least). Deathloop is the one you've seen plenty of times by now –– it's a first person action game where you play a man named Colt, stuck on a weird island called Blackreef. Kill the 8 Visionaries with your powers, and you'll be able to leave! Well, assuming you don't get killed by Julianna, at which point your day resets.

If you don't feel like getting killed as Colt, you can do the killing in someone else's game as Julianna, who's got her own suite of abillities. Fortunately, time is running out for the game to not be in your hands: Deathloop hits PlayStation next week, Sept. 14.

And then there's Ghostwire: Tokyo, a first person action game where you're in Tokyo as all sorts of weird supernatural horror is going down. With the entire city's population gone and the occultist Hannya out to kill you, you'll have to rely on your supernatural powers to figure out what's going on. Look for Ghostwire to hit the PS5 next spring.

Project: Eve returns

Revealed all the way back in 2019, Project: Eve has been quiet for two years, but made its stylish action-packed arrival during today's event. Players will play as Eve as she fights alongside a group of soldiers to reclaim what remains of Earth from invaders known as the NA:tives.

If you've played a game like Devil May Cry or Bayonetta, you should know what to expect on a gameplay level from Eve. Action is the name of the game as you travel the planet and explore diverse environments while slicing up beasts with some freaky designs and brutal attacks. It's sure to be a delight when Project: Eve releases on the PS5 in the near future.

Mo' Marvel, mo' games

It was a given that Insomniac Games was working on a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, one that would see Peter Parker and Miles Morales team up to defend New York. The reveal trailer certainly provided that, showing the webslinging duo as a cohesive unit while also fighting distinctly on their own. But then they threw out a wrench that'll surely complicate things: They're going up against Venom, voiced by Tony Todd. And Kraven the Hunter may be throwing his spear into the mix as well.

Can Peter and Miles handle this? Of course they can, but it'll be awhile before we figure out just what it'll cost them, as the game comes out in 2023.

If that weren't enough, Insomniac also casually announced they're doing a solo game for Wolverine (that guy with the claws) that should come out in the near future.

Of course, the Marvel stuff didn't stop there. There was also a story trailer for Eidos' Guardians of the Galaxy, which sees the team of misfits get caught up in a deadly space cult and universe-ending danger. You know: The usual.

It won't be too long before we see that game, as it hits PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch on Oct. 26.

Overall, the PS5 event had a good amount of surprise and excitement behind it. You can check out the PlayStation Showcase 2021 stream in its entirety here.