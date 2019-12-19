WIRE Buzz: The Plot Against America drops new images; Fox domesticates Housebroken; more

HBO has unveiled six new high-res images from its upcoming miniseries adaptation of The Plot Against America.

Based on Phillip Roth's award-winning alternate history novel of the same name, the show takes place in a reality where famed aviator Charles Lindbergh becomes president in 1940, instead of FDR. As Europe falls under the jackboot of German fascism, Lindbergh (a well-known Nazi sympathizer and anti-Semite in our timeline) allies the U.S. with Hitler and his genocidal war machine. As a result, life for Jews and other minorities in America becomes a bona fide nightmare while the government institutionalizes bigotry and racism.

Like in the book (which serves as a fake history of Roth's formative years), the story is told through the perspective of a humble Jewish family from Newark, New Jersey. Azhy Robertson is playing young Philip, while Stranger Things' Winona Ryder plays his aunt, Evelyn Finkel. Evelyn ends up marrying Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf (John Turturro), a man who endorses Lindbergh for president and excuses his anti-Jewish policies.

“He’s a person who thinks he can negotiate both sides, which a lot of people have throughout history,” Turturro told Entertainment Weekly about Bengelsdorf. “He’s pushing to assimilate the Jewish population into more mainstream America, and [Evelyn] comes over to the side that I represent.”

Created by David Simon and Ed Burns, the miniseries also stars Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Anthony Boyle, and Caleb Malis. Simon, Burns, Nina K. Noble, Joe Roth, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Susan Goldberg, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Dennis Stratton are producing. Roth, who passed away in 2018, is also credited as a producer.

The Plot Against America premieres on HBO Monday, Mar. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Fox has placed an order for Housebroken, a half-hour, pet-centric animated comedy series, reports Deadline.

The show, which is set to tackle themes of human dysfunction and neurosis through the lens of suburban house pets, will feature the voice talents of Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), Lisa Kudrow (BoJack Horseman), Clea Duvall (Argo), and Nat Faxon (Disenchantment).

DuVall is also serving as a writer alongside Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (Veep, Divorce). Aside from being a member of the voice cast, Horgan is also shepherding the project along as a producer with Kapital Entertainment.

Bento Box, the studio behind Bob's Burgers, is a co-producer and will provide the animation.

Details for Warner Bros.’ home release of Doctor Sleep have awoken!

If you pick up a copy, you’ll be treated to 30 extra minutes of “new, alternate and extended scenes, selected by director Mike Flanagan, not seen in theaters,” according to the press release.

Written and directed by Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House), Doctor Sleep is a sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining — both the book and the iconic film adaptation by Stanley Kubrick. Now an adult, Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) uses his psychic abilities to stop a roving group of vampiric creatures that call themselves the True Knot.

Flanagan’s Director’s Cut will be available on the Blu-ray disc and Digital in the 4K UHD Blu-ray Combo Pack and the Blu-ray editions. The Blu-ray and 4K contain the following special features: “Return to the Overlook,” “The Making of Doctor Sleep: A New Vision,” and “From Shining to Sleep.”

Despite favorable reviews, Doctor Sleep turned out to be a box office disappointment, bringing in less than $100 million worldwide. However, spinoffs for Dick Hallorann or Abra Stone may be in the works at Warner Bros.

Doctor Sleep arrives on Digital Tuesday, Jan. 4, and hits 4K and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Feb. 4.