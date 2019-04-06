Latest Stories

Media from American Gods as David Bowie
The 10 best-dressed deities on film and TV
ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 04/06
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Alcatraz trailer and this week's Gamegrrl news
Edward Norton In The Incredible Hulk
Podcast smash! 22 Days of Marvel Day 2: The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Apr 6, 2019

We're in the Endgame now.

Starting April 5, SYFY WIRE is celebrating the release of Avengers: Endgame with a new limited-series podcast: 22 Days of Marvel. Each day leading up to the premiere of Endgame, we’ll revisit a different movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, discussing the plot, calling out the best scenes and dialogue and, most importantly, tracking all the connections and what they mean for Endgame.

22 Days of Marvel is also the perfect way for you to get to know your friendly neighborhood SYFY WIRE staff, as the podcast will feature an ever-rotating roster of our writers, editors, on-air personalities and maybe even our own personal go-to A.I.

And with that, welcome to Day 2! We're discussing the redheaded stepchild of the MCU: The Incredible Hulk (2008). Hey, at least we got William Hurt out of it, right?

Actually, is it really all that bad? We have some thoughts on the smash. Listen below, puny humans.

Subscribe today and don't miss an episode! Whatever it takes.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

