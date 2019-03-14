Podcast: SYFY WIRE at ECCC 2019: Day 1 - Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Sue DeConnick, and more

SYFY WIRE From the Con showcases SYFY WIRE's con coverage from across the country. And this week we're in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con 2019!

We did a lot of stuff and talked to a lot of people ... and it's only the first day! Here's some of our best coverage from the ECCC Live Stage.

(Oh, and you can follow all the action by subscribing to the SYFY WIRE From the Con podcast. You can get it here on Apple Podcasts, also available wherever you get your podcasts.)

Kelly Sue DeConnick on DC's Aquaman

The newest writer tackling The King of the Seven Seas discusses her direction for the aquatic hero.

James Arnold Taylor & Vanessa Marshall talk Star Wars Rebels

The actors behind two of the galaxy's greatest heroes, Hera Syndulla and Obi-Wan Kenobi, sit down for a chat about voicing the Rebellion.

James Asmus chats Rick and Morty Presents: Mr. Meeseeks

Power up your portal gun as the writer behind the Rick and Morty comics discusses penning the latest spin-off.

Gwendoline Christie interview

Brienne of Tarth herself looks back on her role in the groundbreaking HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Marvel Anti-Heroes roundtable

Marvel's questionably heroic characters are dissected by a roundtable of creators, including Donny Cates (Venom) and Matt Rosenberg (The Punisher).

DJ Kirkland & Daniel Barnes discuss The Black Mage

Wizards and race collide in this fascinating new take on the world of fantasy. We talk to the team behind it.

Matt Wagner in SYFY WIRE's Behind the Panel

Join the acclaimed creator of the Mage and Grendel comics as he takes the stage to talk about his legendary career and his latest projects.

A conversation with Gail Simone

Prolific comics writer and fan-favorite Gail Simone stops by to chat about her new superhero line for Lion Forge Comics and her epic career.

Boy Meets World cast reunion

The fan-fave teen comedy series graces the Live Stage with Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Hunter), and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny).