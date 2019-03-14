Latest Stories

Maleficent_hero_movie.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Why Maleficent is the only live-action Disney remake that will stand the test of time
Emily Browning and Ian McShane in American Gods
Tag: TV
American Gods has prayed its way toward a third season at Starz
Silver Surfer Black cover
Tag: Comics
Comics: New Silver Surfer series; Hulk reunion; and classic Star Wars reprint
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Tag: Science
Neil deGrasse Tyson returning to StarTalk and Cosmos after sexual misconduct investigation
Emerald City Comic Con

Podcast: SYFY WIRE at ECCC 2019: Day 1 - Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Sue DeConnick, and more

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Mar 14, 2019

SYFY WIRE From the Con showcases SYFY WIRE's con coverage from across the country. And this week we're in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con 2019!

We did a lot of stuff and talked to a lot of people ... and it's only the first day! Here's some of our best coverage from the ECCC Live Stage.

(Oh, and you can follow all the action by subscribing to the SYFY WIRE From the Con podcast. You can get it here on Apple Podcasts, also available wherever you get your podcasts.)

ECCC Live Stage
Kelly Sue DeConnick on DC's Aquaman
The newest writer tackling The King of the Seven Seas discusses her direction for the aquatic hero.

ECCC Live Stage
James Arnold Taylor & Vanessa Marshall talk Star Wars Rebels
The actors behind two of the galaxy's greatest heroes, Hera Syndulla and Obi-Wan Kenobi, sit down for a chat about voicing the Rebellion.

ECCC Live Stage
James Asmus chats Rick and Morty Presents: Mr. Meeseeks
Power up your portal gun as the writer behind the Rick and Morty comics discusses penning the latest spin-off.

ECCC Live Stage
Gwendoline Christie interview
Brienne of Tarth herself looks back on her role in the groundbreaking HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

ECCC Live Stage
Marvel Anti-Heroes roundtable
Marvel's questionably heroic characters are dissected by a roundtable of creators, including Donny Cates (Venom) and Matt Rosenberg (The Punisher).

ECCC Live Stage
DJ Kirkland & Daniel Barnes discuss The Black Mage
Wizards and race collide in this fascinating new take on the world of fantasy. We talk to the team behind it.

ECCC Live Stage
Matt Wagner in SYFY WIRE's Behind the Panel
Join the acclaimed creator of the Mage and Grendel comics as he takes the stage to talk about his legendary career and his latest projects.

ECCC Live Stage
A conversation with Gail Simone
Prolific comics writer and fan-favorite Gail Simone stops by to chat about her new superhero line for Lion Forge Comics and her epic career.

ECCC Live Stage
Boy Meets World cast reunion
The fan-fave teen comedy series graces the Live Stage with Ben Savage (Cory Matthews), Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter), Will Friedle (Eric Hunter), and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny).

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Comics
Tag: Games
Tag: Features
Tag: Podcast
Tag: SYFY WIRE From the Con
Tag: ECCC 2019

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Who Won the Week
Who Won the Week Episode 171
Who Won the Week Episode 171: Avengers: Endgame, ECCC 2019, Aladdin, and more
Dany Roth Adam Swiderski Karama Horne
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Boy Meets World Reunion
WATCH ECCC: The cast of Boy Meets World reunites in Seattle
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Gwendoline Christie ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Gwendoline Christie talks about saying goodbye to Game of Thrones
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Interviews
Kelly Sue DeConnick ECCC
WATCH ECCC: Kelly Sue DeConnick talks about her new run on Aquaman
SYFY WIRE Staff
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0