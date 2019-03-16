Podcast: SYFY WIRE at ECCC 2019 Day 2 - Ross Marquand, Chip Zdarsky, and more

SYFY WIRE From the Con showcases SYFY WIRE's con coverage from across the country. And this week we're in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con 2019!

We did a lot of stuff and talked to a lot of people on Day 2 (Friday, March 15). Here's some of our best coverage from the ECCC Live Stage.

You can follow all the action by subscribing to the SYFY WIRE From the Con podcast.

Scott Duvall on Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep

Writer Scott Duvall gives us the low-down on bringing the two horror comedies together.

Bitter Root Creative Team Talks New Image Comics Title

Join writer David Walker and artist Sanford Greene as they update us on their buzzworthy comic Bitter Root, a monster tale set in 1920s Harlem.

Christopher Sabat & Colleen Clinkenbeard on My Hero Academia

Two of the voices from the mega-hit anime discuss performing their characters and what’s coming up next.

SYFY WIRE’s Fangrrls: Grrls Who Make The Comics We Love

Fangrrls Managing Editor Cher Martinetti sits down with a roundtable of women making their mark on comics to dive deep into their careers, influences, fandoms, and futures.

Self Made Co-Creator Mat Groom

Superstar writer Mat Groom stops by to chat about his brand new Image Comics fantasy series and what we have to look forward to.

Matthew Erman Talks Bonding Graphic Novel

The mind behind Long Lost discusses his classic love story about a man, a woman, and their parasites.

Skybound Presents: How To Break Into Comics

Three veterans from Robert Kirkman's Skybound Comics discuss how to break into the industry.

Chip Zdarsky Chats Sex Criminals

One of the sharpest names in contemporary comics discuss the latest from his sex-filled, time-freezing comic series.

Ross Marquand Talks The Walking Dead and Celebrity Impressions

You've seen him on The Walking Dead and in his viral videos on YouTube. Now see the hilarious actor and impressionist in person.

Zoe Quinn on DC's Goddess Mode

Hugo Award nominee Zoe Quinn chats about her futuristic sci-fi series about a tech support staffer who discovers a hidden digital world where female superheroes are locked in a secret war.

Jody Houser Chats Starcraft, Stranger Things Comics

One of the most prolific writers in comics stops by the live stage to chat about some of Dark Horse's hottest titles.

Tana Ford Talks Dark Horse's LaGuardia

The artist behind Dark Horse's new title about a future where aliens, Africa, and immigration collide stops by the live stage.

Judd Winick in SYFY WIRE's Behind the Panel

Storied comic vet Judd Winick (Green Lantern, Pedro and Me) discusses his career.

Kickstarter Presents: Kickstarting Your Comic

Wondering how to get your comic book idea off the ground? The Kickstarter staff will offer their insight into launching your new career.