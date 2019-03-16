Podcast: SYFY WIRE at ECCC 2019 Day 2 - Ross Marquand, Chip Zdarsky, and more

SYFY WIRE From the Con showcases SYFY WIRE's con coverage from across the country. And this week we're in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con 2019!
We did a lot of stuff and talked to a lot of people on Day 2 (Friday, March 15). Here's some of our best coverage from the ECCC Live Stage.
(Oh, and you can follow all the action by subscribing to the SYFY WIRE From the Con podcast. You can get it here on Apple Podcasts or via Spotify; also available wherever you get your podcasts.)
ECCC Live Stage
Scott Duvall on Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep
Writer Scott Duvall gives us the low-down on bringing the two horror comedies together.
ECCC Live Stage
Bitter Root Creative Team Talks New Image Comics Title
Join writer David Walker and artist Sanford Greene as they update us on their buzzworthy comic Bitter Root, a monster tale set in 1920s Harlem.
ECCC Live Stage
Christopher Sabat & Colleen Clinkenbeard on My Hero Academia
Two of the voices from the mega-hit anime discuss performing their characters and what’s coming up next.
ECCC Live Stage
SYFY WIRE’s Fangrrls: Grrls Who Make The Comics We Love
Fangrrls Managing Editor Cher Martinetti sits down with a roundtable of women making their mark on comics to dive deep into their careers, influences, fandoms, and futures.
ECCC Live Stage
Self Made Co-Creator Mat Groom
Superstar writer Mat Groom stops by to chat about his brand new Image Comics fantasy series and what we have to look forward to.
ECCC Live Stage
Matthew Erman Talks Bonding Graphic Novel
The mind behind Long Lost discusses his classic love story about a man, a woman, and their parasites.
ECCC Live Stage
Skybound Presents: How To Break Into Comics
Three veterans from Robert Kirkman's Skybound Comics discuss how to break into the industry.
ECCC Live Stage
Chip Zdarsky Chats Sex Criminals
One of the sharpest names in contemporary comics discuss the latest from his sex-filled, time-freezing comic series.
ECCC Live Stage
Ross Marquand Talks The Walking Dead and Celebrity Impressions
You've seen him on The Walking Dead and in his viral videos on YouTube. Now see the hilarious actor and impressionist in person.
ECCC Live Stage
Zoe Quinn on DC's Goddess Mode
Hugo Award nominee Zoe Quinn chats about her futuristic sci-fi series about a tech support staffer who discovers a hidden digital world where female superheroes are locked in a secret war.
ECCC Live Stage
Jody Houser Chats Starcraft, Stranger Things Comics
One of the most prolific writers in comics stops by the live stage to chat about some of Dark Horse's hottest titles.
ECCC Live Stage
Tana Ford Talks Dark Horse's LaGuardia
The artist behind Dark Horse's new title about a future where aliens, Africa, and immigration collide stops by the live stage.
ECCC Live Stage
Judd Winick in SYFY WIRE's Behind the Panel
Storied comic vet Judd Winick (Green Lantern, Pedro and Me) discusses his career.
ECCC Live Stage
Kickstarter Presents: Kickstarting Your Comic
Wondering how to get your comic book idea off the ground? The Kickstarter staff will offer their insight into launching your new career.