Podcast: SYFY WIRE at ECCC 2019 Day 3 - Stranger Things, Critical Role, and more

SYFY WIRE From the Con showcases SYFY WIRE's con coverage from across the country. And this week we're in Seattle for Emerald City Comic Con 2019!

We did a lot of stuff and talked to a lot of people on Day 3 (Saturday, March 16). Here's some of our best coverage from the ECCC Live Stage.

Oh, and you can follow all the action by subscribing to the SYFY WIRE From the Con podcast.

ECCC Live Stage

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Creator Noelle Stevenson

Saddle up Swift Wind because we're going one-on-one with the woman behind Netflix's hit She-Ra relaunch.

Paul Tobin & Colleen Coover Talk Wrassle Castle

The creative team behind Wrassle Castle takes us inside the tale of a young wrestler on a quest to save her brother.

Creating D&D Comics With Rick and Morty and More

Two of the biggest names from the D&D comic line discuss what it's like tackling the iconic fantasy franchise.

Minecraft Creative Team Talk Graphic Novel

Writer Sfé Monster and artist Sarah Graley talk about bringing the blockbuster video game Minecraft into the world of comics.

X-Men Roundtable with Todd Nauck, Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson

Three creators from the world of X-Men discuss what it's like working on the iconic mutant superhero franchise.

Skybound Previews Teen Robot Book The Obsoletes

Writer Simeon Mills discusses his new coming-of-age robot tale from Robert Kirkman's Skybound.

Fun With Funko! Inside Everyone's Favorite Figures

Are you ready to "pop"? We're sitting down with Funko, makers of the omnipresent figures that have become a staple on shelves worldwide.

Pia Guerra in SYFY WIRE's Behind the Panel

Y: The Last Man co-creator Pia Guerra discusses her career in comics and her book We the People, which features an assortment of her editorial cartoons.

Megan Rose Gedris Talks Spectacle

We're chatting with the writer of Spectacle, a supernatural, body-sharing, mind-reading murder mystery.

Critical Role Cast Live!

Join the cast of Critical Role as they chat about what's coming up... and tease something you'll definitely want to see.

Naomi Co-Creator David Walker

The co-creator of Brian Michael Bendis' latest in the Wonder line imagines a city without superheroes.

Katherine Barrell and Dominique Provost-Chalkley on Wynonna Earp

Two of the cast from SYFY's superhero western appear on the Live Stage to discuss all things Wynonna Earp.

Inside the Stranger Things Books

The authors and editors step out of the Upside Down to chat about translating the hit Netflix show into book form.

Terry Brooks: Conversation With a Fantasy Legend

The New York Times bestselling author of the Shannara series discusses his fantasy-focused career.

Dylan Meconis & Ben Coleman on The Long Con

The creators of The Long Con discuss their world where a cataclysmic event destroyed everything around the world's largest comic con.

Little Girls Graphic Novel Creators

Creators Sarah deLaine and Nicholas Aflleje discuss their new graphic novel in which two adolescents head to East Africa where an ancient horror awaits.

Stranger Things Cast

The cast of the hit television show takes the stage to discuss their roles and what the future may bring.