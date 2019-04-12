Twitter thinks Poe’s new Star Wars look wanders straight into ‘Uncharted’ territory

Move over, Nathan Fillion. Star Wars fans on Twitter apparently have a new dream casting darling for the much-fantasized Uncharted movie, after seeing a certain trigger-happy flyboy doing his best Nathan Drake impression in the new trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

As fans leaped at their first chance to pore over footage from J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker finale, the stealth takeaway was just how eerily similar Oscar Isaac looks, in Poe Dameron’s new getup, to the swashbuckling star of Sony’s Uncharted video game series.

Even down to the scarf and tactical strap-outs, the Episode IX version of Poe looks like a dead ringer for Nathan Drake:

While the fan frenzy over the Dameron-Drake doppelgänger is merely a fun (if uncannily spot-on) fabrication, it’s not as if Isaac hasn’t already made it clear he’s totally game (ahem) to play an iconic video game character in a movie — even though that character isn’t Nathan Drake.

Back in March, Isaac didn’t hesitate when asked which heroic gaming franchise he’d slither into on the big screen, if given the chance: “Metal Gear Solid, that's the one,” he said. “I’m throwing my hat in for that one.”

Hey, we’re all for seeing Isaac playing Solid Snake, just as we’re all for seeing Nathan Fillion suit up as Nathan Drake (though the long-rumored Uncharted movie appears, at least for the time being, to remain stuck in development limbo). But we can’t unsee the likeness between Naughty Dog’s original Nathan Drake and Isaac’s new Poe look.

Maybe fans should just start petitioning for a movie mini-verse for Uncharted, much like DC is doing with multiple actors for its branching Joker stories. When it comes to both Star Wars and Uncharted, after all, could there be too much of a good thing?