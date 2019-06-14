Pokémon Detective Pikachu is now the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever

Pokémon Detective Pikachu shocked everyone when it hit theaters, as the film noir focused on the famous electricity-zapping rodent hung in there at the box office with the likes of Avengers: Endgame. That the film managed to adapt an absolute slew of Pokémon into versions ranging from super cute to reasonably acceptable is a feat in and of itself. But now the first live-action Pokémon movie has a new accolade to add to its trophy case: it’s now the highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

According to figures from Box Office Mojo, Detective Pikachu solved the mystery of how to make a decent video game adaptation while finding all the clues on how to make a little cash in the meantime. Angelina Jolie’s Tomb Raider once held the prestigious honor of being the video game movie that made the most bank—Lara Croft: Tomb Raider made $131,168,070 since its release in 2001 while the 2003 sequel The Cradle of Life pulled in $65,660,196—but now it’s the pocket monsters’ time to shine.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu now totals its receipts at $139,147,806, dominating the top spot with $8M more than its gunslinging archaeologist competitor. If the box office totals for the animated movies—over even just Pokémon: The First Movie and Pokémon: The Movie 2000—are added into the mix, the Pokémon franchise lords over the rest of the video game adaptations, including the six-part Resident Evil series.

What does this mean? Well, for Pokémon fans, it means a sequel. Hollywood doesn’t stop money trains; it hops on board. For everyone else, it means that more video game adaptations are still coming. Sonic the Hedgehog was going to dip its freakishly-human toe into the water anyways, but with such a demonstrative success for the subgenre, look for many more movies with the same aesthetic to try to make the leap to the big screen.

