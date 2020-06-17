20 years later, N64 hit Pokémon Snap is finally getting a sequel on Nintendo Switch

The rail-riding, picture-taking fun of Pokémon Snap enthralled fans of the foundational Game Boy games back when the N64 photography game came out in 1999. It was a groundbreaking adventure through a Pokémon world that, since Snap came out in the U.S. before other N64 classics like Pokémon Stadium or Hey You, Pikachu!, gave Pokémaniacs a chance to see their favorite little monsters rendered in 3-D for the first time. Now, two decades later, it's getting a sequel.

Announced today during this morning's Pokémon Presents, New Pokémon Snap is bringing back all the gameplay and visual style of the original, but upgraded for the Nintendo Switch. The first footage should send longtime franchise fans back 20 years into a nostalgic, Blockbuster-fueled daydream.

Check out the first look at the game, starting at the 5:20 point:

Video of Get ready to tune in to Pokémon Presents!

After an adorable look at a free tooth-brushing game app featuring Pokémon (Pokémon Smile, out now) and a free Switch café-set puzzle game (Pokémon Café Mix), the franchise cut to the chase: New Pokémon Snap is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Featuring slews of new Pokémon, like the massive Wailord and latest-generation starter Scorbunny, on a tropical island setting, New Pokémon Snap looks to maintain what fans loved about the original but add all the bells and whistles that the world of Pokémon has developed since the late '90s.

There are still apples to throw as bait, events to perfectly capture (like a Pidgeotto snatching a Magikarp out of the water), and areas to explore in the new game — whenever it comes out, that is. New Pokémon Snap is currently "under construction," according to its trailer. But fans have waited 20 years, what's a little while longer?