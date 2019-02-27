Pokémon Sword and Shield coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2019

Latest Stories

Walt Simonson Artists Alley
Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Feb 27, 2019

Pokémon diehards and those seduced by the addicting world of collecting and battling the monsters by Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu or Let’s Go Eevee have something new to look forward to: the new entries into the long-running main franchise have been announced.

In today’s Nintendo Direct, the company announced that Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield would be the first non-remake games from the series to hit the Nintendo Switch. After showing some footage from the games, Nintendo confirmed that the pair of games will be released in late 2019.

The footage showed off the new starting Pokémon — a representative Grass, Fire, and Water type each, of course — and the new region. The locale of Sword and Shield is Galar, a seemingly England-esque area with its own steampunkish London-looking city and vine-covered brick homes. Jeweled mines, dark forests, huge battle arenas, and severe mountains were all showed off in the 3D game that looks to play the same as the Let’s Go series.

The starters were announced in a cute animatic, which the official Pokémon Twitter account has made into GIFs below.

Check out Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey:

Which will you choose when new Pokémon finally hits the Switch? Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield hit the console sometime in late 2019.

