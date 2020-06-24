WIRE Buzz: Pokémon UNITE trailer; Emma Roberts, Jack Whitehall in Robots; Evil Dead Rise

A week after its nostalgia-fueled announcement that Pokémon Snap would be getting a sequel, The Pokémon Company dropped some more big news: the franchise would be moving forward into a new genre of video games. With Pokémon UNITE, a MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) akin to League of Legends, those looking to catch ‘em all will have a new goal thanks to the company’s collaboration with an expert in the popular esports niche, Tencent.

According to a release, the game will allow five-on-five team battles on the Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms in the free-to-start game that looks to mimic the fighting lanes and teamwork of the MOBA’s best-loved hits. Fans can take a look at the game in its first trailer.

Take a look:

Video of Team Up to Battle in Pokémon UNITE!

Pikachu, the fully-evolved version of the original starters, and more look to be playable characters upon the game’s release — with evolution, catching, and battles still key elements of the game, despite the shift in playstyle.

No release date has yet been announced for Pokémon UNITE.

Next, an upcoming film looks to adapt a sci-fi story by Robert Sheckley into a funny, robot-based comedy of high-tech doubles.

Deadline reports that Robots, starring Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) and comedian Jack Whitehall, will see two doofuses (described as a “gold digger” and a “womanizer,” respectively) learn the value of humanity...after their robot doubles start acting up.

The source material, adapted here by writer/director Anthony Hines (a regular Sacha Baron Cohen co-conspirator) and Casper Christensen, sees a pair that trick marks into relationships with their robotic doubles — a scam that works perfectly until the accidentally pit their robots against each other. And then they (the robots) fall in love. Oops. Time to go hunt some robo-clones.

“This project combines two of the genres I enjoy the most – sci-fi and comedy,” producer Stephen Hamel said. “It’s outrageously hysterical while providing unexpectedly sweet affirmations of our need for love and connection with each other. If two robots can fall in love, why can’t we!?”

No word on when Robots will begin production.

Finally, one of horror's most iconic faces gave fans an update on his best-known franchise. The Evil Dead series of films has been around long enough to weather a remake and a TV show, but that doesn't mean that there isn't more to love in the Sam Raimi-originated schlock.

Original star Bruce Campbell recently gave an interview touching on the next iteration in the gory comedy-horror with Diabolique, explaining the next iteration in the classic franchise.

"The official name is Evil Dead Rise," the actor said. "We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods."

Sounds like director Lee Cronin will be taking Evil Dead in a new direction, but one Raimi himself must approve of, since Cronin was his pick for the franchise. No Ash? No cabins? The universe is getting a facelift, which should mean some bloody good fun for horror fans.