Exclusive: Head back to the 1990s with first look at retro 'Power Rangers' figures from Super7 & Hasbro

What's old is new again — especially if you're a fan of the OG era of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers. Though the franchise has been through well over a dozen variations at this point, there's just something about those old-school suits and 'Zords — and SYFY WIRE has all the intel on some new lines of Power Rangers toys and collectibles that tap back into all the nostalgia we still have for Tommy and the rest of the gang.

Directly from Hasbro, SYFY WIRE can reveal that fans of Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are getting a whole new wave of Retro Morphin' Figures. Known more casually to fans as "Flip Heads," these chunky throwback toys are just like the ones you remember from childhood. Included in the new wave are Tommy/Green Ranger, Tommy/White Ranger, Trini/Yellow Ranger, and (this one is really good) Kimberly/Ranger Slayer.

If you're unfamiliar with that last one, Ranger Slayer is an evil, alternate version of the Pink Mighty Morphin' Pink Ranger from the Boom! Studios comic book series. She has quickly become a fan favorite and is now nestled comfortably into 'Rangers canon. You can find Lightning Collection figures of her, statues, and now Retro Flip Head-style figures in this dark color palette. Each one comes with character-appropriate accessories and will be available at Walmart in Fall 2021.

Credit: Hasbro

But don't put down that Power Coin just yet, SYFY WIRE can also reveal a first look at the second wave of Super7's Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers ReAction Figure series. ReAction Figures are 3.75-inch figures with limited articulation that harken back to the original Kenner figures of yesteryear.

Credit: Super7

Wave one wowed fans with killer pieces like the Green Ranger and a 6-inch Megazord. Wave 2 of the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers ReAction figures features new Rangers, new villains, and a new Zord. The lineup includes Mighty Morphin' Pink Ranger, Mighty Morphin' Black Ranger, Goldar, Scorpina, DragonZord, and even fan-favorite baddie Lord Zedd.

If you're looking to fill up your own personal Angel Grove with the latest Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers ReAction figures, they're available for pre-order on Aug.12 via Super7.com.