WIRE Buzz: Power Rangers suit up for movie reboot; Spooky new peek at Locke & Key; more

Power up, Morphin fans, because the Power Rangers reportedly are jumping back into action.

A new movie reboot for the rainbow-colored teenage hero squad is reportedly in the works at Paramount, and it sounds like a clock-spinning, time-traveling adventure. THR reports that the untitled new project — the first big-screen showing from the crime fighting ensemble since 2017’s Power Rangers — will “involve a time-travel element that brings the kids to the 1990s” in a Back to the Future-style time trap.

Paramount reportedly has an intriguing director lined up for the new movie: John Entwhistle, who helmed The End of the F***ing World. The Netflix drama-comedy series likely treads darker territory than anything Paramount has in mind for Power Rangers, but, as the report notes, Entwhistle “has shown he has a grasp on the voice of the younger generation, which execs hope will translate into something unique and appealing onscreen.”

Writing for the film is reportedly being done by Patrick Burleigh (Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway), with Hasbro — which holds the licensing rights — producing via the company’s Allspark Pictures. There’s no early word on casting or a release date, so stay plugged in to the grid as we await more Mighty Morphin’ news.

It’s been a long, winding road for the TV series adaptation of Locke & Key since the IDW Comics-based horror series first took aim at Fox (and then Hulu) before finally landing at Netflix. But with the premiere date for the Joe Hill-created series now less than two months away, Netflix is offering up photographic evidence that the show is very real — and, if you’re one of the Locke siblings, probably very creepy.

Netflix has tweeted out a handful of new images that show off Keyhouse Manor — the Locke family’s mystical, history-laced ancestral Massachusetts home in the comics — and it looks like there’s plenty of labyrinthine room for all kinds of spectral spookiness to come out of the woodwork.

Hill himself recently told SYFY WIRE that fans of his original stories aren’t likely to be disappointed by what Netflix has done in adapting Locke & Key from the comics. “I've seen all 10 episodes, and I thought it was absolute TV crack,” Hill said. “It's super Netflixy, in the very best, kiss-your-weekend goodbye kind of way.”

That’s exactly the kind of “don’t look away” challenge that’s getting us keyed up for the series premiere. Locke & Key arrives at Netflix on Feb. 7 of next year.

We're all eagerly anticipating Henry Cavill tracking his first monster when The Witcher stalks onto Netflix next week, but in the meantime, the hugely-anticipated fantasy series is giving a nod to its origins with a look at a cool behind-the-scenes chat between showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich and Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski — the creative mind who spawned the entire Witcher universe.

Sapkowski confesses in the Netflix-hosted talk that his recent TV set visit was his very first encounter with a live production environment — despite the success of CD Projekt RED’s immensely popular Witcher video games over the years. It all ends in a fun pact between Hissrich and Sapkowski to pal up and watch the new series together — but not before the two agree that the heart and soul of the new series stems not from his mainline Witcher novels, but from the short story collections where, as Hissrich puts it, the real “world building” takes place.

Sure, it comes out on the same day as The Rise of Skywalker — but who’s really complaining when a single weekend’s viewing choices pit the Force against Geralt of Rivia? The Witcher hits Netflix on Dec. 20.