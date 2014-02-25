Power up for a first look at Marvel's incredible Iron Patriot #1

Rhodey Rhodes is set to flip on the red white and blue afterburners and rocket into his own All-New Marvel NOW! comic series next month. Written by Ales Kot (Wild Children, Zero), with art by Garry Brown (The Massive, Incorruptible), Iron Patriot #1 features Tony Stark's crimebusting buddy off on solo adventures around the globe. Check out the preview art below with interior art by Garry Brown and variant covers by Mike Perkins and Skottie Young. Iron Patriot #1 launches on March 26, 2014.

Here's Marvel's official announcement:

This March, peel back the layers of Colonel James Rhodes in IRON PATRIOT #1 – the all-new series from critically acclaimed writer Ales Kot and fan-favorite artist Garry Brown! Who is the man in the armor? What drives him? James Rhodes may have quit the Secret Avengers, but that’s not going to stop him from bringing the fight to the bad guys from inside the Iron Patriot armor! But his heroism will come with a steep price… As new villains emerge and a deadly conspiracy from within America grows – the Iron Patriot stands alone against impossible foes. This March, the war comes to the home front in IRON PATRIOT #1!

Are you ready for Iron Patriot's international debut, or should he stick closer to home with Iron Man?

(Via Comic Book Movie)



As new villains emerge and a deadly conspiracy from within America grows – the Iron Patriot stands alone against impossible foes. This March, the war comes to the home front in IRON PATRIOT #1!

Read more at http://www.comicbookmovie.com/fansites/starksnewsandreviews/news/?a=95119#CXf0Jj00lOsJSx8Z.99 This March, peel back the layers of Colonel James Rhodes in IRON PATRIOT #1 – the all-new series from critically acclaimed writer Ales Kot and fan-favorite artist Garry Brown! Who is the man in the armor? What drives him? James Rhodes may have quit the Secret Avengers, but that’s not going to stop him from bringing the fight to the bad guys from inside the Iron Patriot armor! But his heroism will come with a steep price…As new villains emerge and a deadly conspiracy from within America grows – the Iron Patriot stands alone against impossible foes. This March, the war comes to thefront in IRON PATRIOT #1!