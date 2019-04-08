Seth Rogen announces Preacher Season 4 will be its last

The end is sadly nigh for TV’s Preacher, folks. Seth Rogen, co-creator and executive producer of the AMC series, has just announced via social media that the show’s fourth season will also be its last.

“The End is Now,” Rogen wrote on Twitter before announcing Preacher’s Season 4 premiere date.

An AMC rep also confirmed to SYFY WIRE that the show's upcoming season would indeed be the last for the series. Season 4 of the TV show, which is based on the Vertigo comic book by Garth Ennis and the late Steve Dillon, will premiere on AMC on Aug. 4.

It was announced in November that the series was renewed for a fourth season.

The third season finale of Preacher suggested that its creators were setting things up for its endgame (oh, shut up; it’s an actual word). Season 3 ends with the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) shooting Satan (Jason Douglas) so he and Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) can team up to find God. This gives Adolf Hitler (Noah Taylor) the chance to lay claim to the now empty throne of hell.