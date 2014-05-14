Prepare for Godzilla with the Honest Trailer for the 1998 reboot

Remember the last time America tried to reboot the King of the Monsters? It didn't go so well.

We've got a long history of doing our own thing with Godzilla on this side of the Pacific, going all the way back to the time we recut the original 1954 film and added a hefty dose of Raymond Burr. The Americanization of Godzilla hit its peak, rather infamously, in 1998, when director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean Devlin reimagined the creature's look and backstory and sent it to terrorize New York City. Despite a reasonable box-office haul, critics slammed the film, and fans of the classic Godzilla loathed it. Any plans for sequels (outside of an animated series, that is) were shelved, and eventually the creature at the center of the flick was officially renamed "Zilla" by Toho -- Godzilla's original rights holder -- to make clear once and for all that it was not the real Godzilla (it also later got trounced by said real Godzilla in 2004's Godzilla: Final Wars).

Early reviews for the latest American re-imagining of the monster, directed by Gareth Edwards, are largely positive, and buzz leading up to its release this Friday is strong. We seem set to finally leave the debacle that was Godzilla '98 behind with a reboot most of us can get behind, but that doesn't mean the Emmerich/Devlin reboot doesn't deserve one more look, if only just to chuckle at it.

With that in mind, the good folks at Screen Junkies have released one of their popular Honest Trailers devoted to the '98 reboot, and if even if you've blocked most of this movie from your memory over the years, it's worth a watch. Sit back and relax as you're reminded about all the lame jokes centered on the Matthew Broderick character's Greek name; the complete lack of atomic breath for the monster; the strange reliance on, and at times almost complete copying of, Jurassic Park tropes; and, of course, all of the '90s technology and product placement. They even helpfully included the Final Wars scene in which Godzilla kicks Zilla's ass, for a little bit of closure.

Godzilla (which looks to be much better than its 1998 predecessor) hits theaters Friday.

(Via Comic Book Movie)