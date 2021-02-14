The Croods: A New Age tops Presidents' box office with $2.7 million, still nearing $50 million

Even after 12 weeks in theaters, The Croods: A New Age remains a box office juggernaut — or as close to a juggernaut as a movie can be in the age of COVID-19. So far, Variety reports that the animated DreamWorks sequel (directed by studio veteran Joel Crawford) has topped domestic charts with an added $2 million, and is expected to close out the Presidents'/Valentine's Day weekend with $2.7 million from 1,890 locations.

The release is still hovering around $50 million in North America, but has yet to cross the threshold. Internationally, A New Age's ticket sales stand just over $101 million for a worldwide tally of about $150 million. Not a bad haul, especially when you consider that 1) so many theaters across the globe are currently shuttered amid the pandemic and 2) the film is available on PVOD, and has been since late 2020.

For comparison, the first Croods (released in March of 2013) had a little over $181 million after its twelfth weekend of playing on domestic screens. Obviously, A New Age — which introduces the voice talents of Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran into the franchise — can't compete with that pre-pandemic figure, but it's still doing pretty well financially, all things considered. In fact, it's one of the few bona fide box office successes of the entire health crisis. As Deadline expertly points out, the feature's performance "underscores how hungry people are to get back to cinemas, especially families; they’ll watch a movie that’s 12 weekends old."

This time last year (it already feels like an eternity ago, right?), Paramount's live-action/CGI Sonic the Hedgehog adaptation ran onto screens, debuting to an unexpected $70 million at the North American box office over the holiday weekend. After a global take of almost $320 million, Paramount green-lit a sequel that hopes to kick off production sometime next month. Per cast member Tika Sumpter ("Mia Wachowski"), filming is set to take place in Hawaii and Vancouver.

Earlier in the week, the studio confirmed that the follow-up is titled Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (no surprise there) and will hit theaters on Friday, April 8 of next year. Jeff Fowler is returning to direct the project, whose plot includes Tails the Fox and possibly — emphasis on possibly — Knuckles the Echidna.

