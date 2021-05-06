Sailor Moon double feature trailer reveals epic tale full of love, justice, and an ominous eclipse

Netflix just released a new trailer for the double feature Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, and it looks like it’s like an anime tale of epic proportions.

Among other epic happenings, the trailer shines a light on an ominous eclipse, a romance between Chibi-Usa and Helios, and an evil foe who wants to spread nightmare incarnations called Lemures, seize the Silver Crystal, and rule over the Moon and Earth.

Intrigued? Check out the trailer below:

Video of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie | Official Trailer | Netflix

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon was originally created by Naoko Takeuchi, and the Eternal double feature is directed by Chiaki Kon, with music by Yasuharu Takanashi, and Kazuko Tadano responsible for character designs. The movies cover the entire “Dream” arc from the original manga series.

In addition to the trailer, Netflix also announced the voice cast for both movies, including star Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino/Sailor Moon. She's joined by Kate Higgins (Ami Mizuno/Sailor Mercury), Cristina Vee (Rei Hino/Sailor Mars), Amanda C. Miller (Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter), Cherami Leigh (Minako Aino/Sailor Venus), Sandy Fox (Chibi-Usa/Sailor Chibi Moon), Veronica Taylor (Setsuna Meioh/Sailor Pluto), Erica Mendez (Haruka Tenoh/Sailor Uranus), Lauren Landa (Michiru Kaioh/Sailor Neptune), Christine Marie Cabanos (Hotaru Tomoe/Sailor Saturn), Robbie Daymond (Mamoru Chiba/Tuxedo Mask), Michelle Ruff (Luna), Johnny Yong Bosch (Artemis), and Deby Dayberry (Diana).

And last but certainly not least, Netflix also released a bunch of stills from the films. Check them out in the gallery below!

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie premieres on Netflix on June 3.



