Hooded Justice Watchmen
Watchmen, Westworld, and how sci-fi uses drugs to expand perception
George Takei at The Japanese American National Museum
George Takei's They Called Us Enemy is a book about 'hope' in the face of America's dark history
Blue Sun Hero
Sheriff Mal teams up with a robot partner in Boom!'s new Firefly comic 'Blue Sun Rising'
Star Wars Celebration 2019
WIRE Buzz: Star Wars Celebration 2020 axed; Bourne's influence on Bond; No Time to Die release shuffle
Blue Sun Hero
Credit: Boom! Studios
Sheriff Mal teams up with a robot partner in Boom!'s new Firefly comic 'Blue Sun Rising'

Jeff Spry
Jun 15, 2020
Browncoats across the 'Verse will learn infinitely more about the nefarious machinations of the Blue Sun Corporation later this summer when Boom! Studios launches its first-ever Firefly comic book event with Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 — and SYFY WIRE is delivering a first look at two of the special edition's covers alongside a cargo hold of intriguing plot details.

This boisterous background prequel follows in the interstellar wake of Boom's ongoing flagship Firefly series from writer Greg Pak (Ronin Island, Planet Hulk) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), Josh Lee Gordon and Francesco Mortarino's Saffron-centric one-shot, Firefly: Bad Company, Delilah Dawson and Pius Bak's crime caper graphic novel, Firefly: The Sting, and this year's Firefly: The Outlaw Ma Reynolds one-shot courtesy of Greg Pak and Davide Gianfelice.

Blue Sun

Credit: Boom! Studios

Written by Pak and illustrated by McDaid, and overseen by Firefly creator Joss Whedon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Avengers), Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 unveils the secret power orchestrating the activities and conflicts within the 'Verse as the dauntless Captain Mal and his Serenity crew clash with Blue Sun Corporation, the shady organization that’s been haunting their steps for as long as they can recall.

The plot surrounds Sheriff Mal Reynolds and his new android partner — a law-enforcing robot from the Blue Sun Corporation who isn't exactly interested in motives, mercy, or anything outside his strict digital code of upholding the law no matter what the results or the cost. The Blue Sun Corporation has pulled the strings of the 'Verse from a shadowed nest for years, but now they’re ready to step out into the light and take over.

If Mal hopes to retain his job as protect his sector, he needs to play nice and stick to their rulebook. But that leaves only one option for Mal and that calls for reuniting the crew of the Serenity for one last crazy adventure to save the 'Verse.

Blue Sun 1

Credit: Boom! Studios

Firefly faithful can also encounter a special story arc prelude in Firefly #20, setting up the event that ignites in Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0, both landing in comic shops in September 2020. This thrilling storyline will unfold in Pak and McDaid's main Firefly series inside issues #21-24 this fall, with the plot's wild conclusion seen in Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #1 coming later this year.

Firefly: Blue Sun Rising #0 spotlights a main cover by accomplished illustrator Nimit Malavia (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), along with variant covers from artists Caitlin Yarsky (Coyotes), Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom), and others.

