Dig into long lost war stories in first look at IDW's The Clone Wars: Battle Tales

With the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars currently airing on Disney+, and no Star Wars feature film blasting into multiplexes this year, avid fans are escaping into the vibrant world of comic books for their fix of the galaxy far, far away — and today we've got a taste of things to come.

Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars - Battle Tales is a new all-ages weekly series from IDW Publishing centered around the tumultuous events of that monumental crisis in the Star Wars canon. Similar to IDW's exceptional Star Wars Adventures: Tales From Vader's Castle and last year's follow-up, Return to Vader's Castle, each week will showcase a series of cool combat tales from the ranks of the entire acclaimed animated TV show. Now SYFY WIRE is staging a special sneak peek at the premiere issue arriving in Earth orbit on April 1.

Credit: IDW Publishing

This stimulating miniseries is written by the prolific Mike Moreci (Roche Limit, The Plot, Blackstar Renegades) and matched up with vivid cartoon-style art by Derek Charm, who also brought his talents to both Vader's Castle projects. Charm provides the framing story in each combat-packed issue, with a rotating, tag-team roster of interior artists starting with Arianna Florean (Monster High).

Replete with grand adventure, soul-stirring romance, mysterious Force mythology, epic Jedi powers, and the awesome might of the clones, this event title weaves together the finest evergreen elements of Star Wars for readers aged 5-105. Exploring an era of great upheaval in the galaxy, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and other Jedi Knights battle against insurmountable odds while Commander Cody, Captain Rex, and other clones pinned down for the duration share war stories starring favorite characters from The Clone Wars animated series like Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, and many others.

Credit: IDW Publishing

SYFY WIRE chatted with Moreci on this upcoming project, for which he takes us a speedrun hyperspace tour of the plot and format for this Clone Wars release.

"With Clone Wars: Battle Tales, we're giving readers five never-before-seen stories told during the Clone Wars and from the clones' perspective," he tells SYFY WIRE. "All your favorites are involved — Rex, Cody, Wolffe, and more. Plus, what would the Clone Wars be without Jedi, and Separatist villains!

"I love the prequels, thoroughly, and I think The Clone Wars is some of the best Star Wars around. it's such a unique and thrilling part of the Star Wars universe. As for who might pop up? I've mentioned a few, but we might also see Grievous. And maybe Plo Koon? Maybe some brand-new clones, even ..."

Credit: IDW Publishing

Artist Derek Charm again delivers with his whimsical renderings of the Star Wars Universe, and Moreci found him to be an indispensable component of the process with his experience and enthusiasm.

"Derek's wonderful, and him doing the framing stories for each issue is truly wonderful," Moreci notes. "He's joined by five remarkably talented artists, and the work being done is nothing short of brilliant.

"This has been my baby from the start, so seeing it come together and being able to tell these stories with such a remarkable team — from the artists to my editors to the Lucasfilm story group — has truly been a great creative experience. Not only that, but being able to give the spotlight to the clones — one of the main reasons I wanted to pursue this project — has been a ton of fun, and really rewarding."

Credit: IDW Publishing

Strap on your armor and bolt into our exclusive 3-page preview of IDW's Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars - Battle Tales #1 in the gallery below and brave the Separatist foes as they attempt to conquer the galaxy.