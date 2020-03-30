Gen-Z heroes arise in first look at Marvel Comics' X-Men: Children of the Atom

Embracing the boundless energy and reckless spirit of teenage mutant crimefighters, a new X-Men spinoff series hatched by Marvel Comics is poised to introduce readers to a fresh generation of Zoomer superheroes operating in the shadow of their legendary veteran colleagues — and SYFY WIRE is delivering an exclusive peek into the premiere issue.

X-Men: Children of the Atom is billed with the brash claim of being "the greatest teenage superhero team of all time." Their debut was originally planned for Apr. 15, but due to the recent health crisis in the world, Marvel is postponing the release until May. Blasting out of writer Jonathan Hickman's Dawn of X relaunch of the entire X-Men line last year, this dynamic series is written by acclaimed writer Vita Ayala (Nebula, The Wilds) with intense artwork courtesy of Bernard Chang (Teen Titans, Wonder Woman).

Credit: Marvel Comics

Meet the next iteration of homo superior and learn who these kickass X-Men sidekicks are as they strive to carve out an identity all their own in a crowded landscape of extrahuman crusaders. These ambitious mystery mutants assemble in the cover image below, overseen by their more seasoned mentors Jean Grey, Nightcrawler, Cyclops, Angel and Gambit.

With a main cover via artist R.B. Silva, and variants by Jim Lee, Todd Nauck, and Tom Muller, Children of the Atom originally sprang from the mind of Marvel editor Chris Robinson, who posed the question: What if the X-Men had Generation Z sidekicks?

Credit: Marvel Comics

“I have never known a world without mutants and the X-Men, and to be able to create characters that would become part of the canon is wild," Ayala explains. "I love them very much. Bernard, Chris, and I have worked so hard on them, and I was practically itching to let them out into the world so others could love them too.

"What makes the new cast special to me is that they are reflective of a lot of people I know who look up to what the X-Men stand for, and have taken it upon themselves to further those ideals. These kids are exactly the kids who, in real life, have posters of Storm and Wolverine in their rooms, who grew up seeing them as heroes and want to live up to that.”

Credit: Marvel Comics

Now charge into our exclusive look at Marvel Comics' X-Men: Children of the Atom #1 in the full gallery below and introduce yourself to the heir apparants of Professor Xavier's mythical mutant warriors.