First Look: Dib and Zim enter a stinky time loop in 'Invader Zim: The Dookie Loop Horror' final one-shot

They say that all good things must come to an end and such is the inevitable fate of Portland-based Oni Press' zany series of Invader Zim comic books. But fear not puny Earthlings, the original creative team is back for one grand and goofy finale in the last oversized one-shot titled Invader Zim: The Dookie Loop Horror — and SYFY WIRE is unleashing an exclusive first look inside this farewell release.

Written by Invader Zim creator Jhonen Vasquez and his fellow scribe Eric Trueheart, with outrageous artwork courtesy of Aaron Alexovich, Warren Wucinich, and Fred C. Stresing, The Dookie Loop Horror arrives in comic shops on Aug. 4 to upend your fragile planet and bring a wicked smile to your Irken-loving face.

Credit: ONI Press

In this historic Invader Zim comic, something foul and blue approaches out of the sky and it smells HORRIBLE. It turns out that reckless interdimensional creatures called Chrono-Dumpers eat time and use our dimension as a toilet, creating an infinite time loop. Now there's no escape from this reeking time poop loop, forcing Dib and Zim to live the same TERRIBLE day forever. They wake, the tuxedo'd pig farts, and the world ends. Gir is the key to fixing the loop so we're all DOOMED...

Credit: ONI Press

“I’m just happy the series is going out on such a ridiculous issue," admits illustrator Aaron Alexovich to SYFY WIRE. "Jhonen and Eric wrote some hilarious stuff! It’s definitely sad to see Zim end again, but I’ve been here before, y’know? I’m sure a decade from now Jhonen will track me to my off-the-grid cabin in the mountains and ask ‘Are you ready to fight the monster one more time?’”

For Truehart, it was a true thrill getting the band back together for one last wacky Zim gig.

"It was great getting to write with Jhonen again for the climactic issue," Truehart tells SYFY WIRE. "He sat outside my house and shined a laser pointer through the window directly into my eyes until I agreed to do it. I'm not sure why I thought it was easier to co-write this issue than to move my head a little to one side. Still, it was fantastically fun to write, and no one can do justice to dookie like Jhonen and Aaron."

Credit: ONI Press

For ace letterer Warren Wucinich, it was fantastic fun putting words on the page one last time, especially since half of those words were ‘dookie’.

Colorist Fred C. Stresing is delighted that Invader Zim wraps up exactly as it began, flailing and screaming, and filled with lots of dookie.

"It was great to work with everyone on this book one last time for this insane finale," Stresing adds. "Coloring Invader Zim has been an honor, a privilege, and has put me on the FBI Watchlist. If you are reading this, I have fled the country."

Check out our exclusive five-page preview of Oni Press' Invader Zim: The Dookie Loop Horror (Aug. 4) in the full gallery below.