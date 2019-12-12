Weeping Angels and Autons invade Titan's Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor S2 #1

There's a certain British tradition dating back to Victorian times of telling spooky stories around the holidays. London-based Titan Comics honors that legacy by launching the ongoing exploits and misadventures of Doctor Who in The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2 #1 following the chiming bells of New Year's — and SYFY WIRE has a special look into its eye-opening angelic contents.

Credit: Titan Comics

Delivered by Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 1's creative team of Eisner-nominated writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things) and Witchblade artist Roberta Ingranata, Season 2 #1 will see the Thirteenth Doctor, Yaz, Graham, and Ryan team up with one of the Doctor’s past incarnations, the Tenth Doctor, along with a former companion.

The debut issue slips into our timestream on Jan. 8, 2020, as a cool reimagining of Steven Moffatt‘s 2007 TV episode, Blink, and unites the current TARDIS team with the Tenth Doctor and Martha Jones, as portrayed on the small screen by David Tennant and Freema Agyeman. Together, they’ll square off against a pair of the Doctor’s most nefarious foes, the Weeping Angels and the Autons.

Credit: Titan Comics

To salute the thrilling launch of Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2, five variant covers have also been commissioned for this premiere issue by Titan Comics, showcasing a tempting spectrum of art courtesy of Paulina Ganucheau, Will Brooks, Alice X. Zhang, Sarah Graley, and a Batman-themed cover via Andrew Pepoy.

Credit: Titan Comics

Any Doctor Who encounter with the time-sucking, quantum-locked humanoid creatures known as the Weeping Angels is bound to make one's skin crawl, and when paired with the robotic mannequin murderers, the Autons, it makes for a perilous piece of sci-fi entertainment any self-respecting Whovian will immediately gravitate toward.

"I'm very excited to see the Weeping Angels back, and it's very cool we get to reimagine the iconic episode Blink, which I think still stands out as the best WA story to date (apart from maybe the tearful goodbye of Amy & Rory)," series editor Jake Devine tells SYFY WIRE.

Credit: Titan Comics

"Jody absolutely nails the characters, and bringing the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors together is something I feel she was made for," he continues. "It's witty, mad, and reads exactly how you'd imagine it on screen. And with Roberta's ability to create unique and quirky expressions with minimal ink lines, the comic really captures the essence of the Thirteenth Doctor series. You won't want to miss what happens next!"

Make time to check out our extended preview of Titan's Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season 2 #1 in the gallery below and tell us if you're completely freaked out by Weeping Angels and Autons as much as we are!

BBC's Doctor Who Season 12 arrives on Jan. 1, 2020.