Prince Dracula gets an epic origin story in 1st bloody trailer for Dracula Untold

Jeff Spry
Jun 27, 2014

It seems the cinematic fashion these days to re-invent some of our favorite villainous characters into more victimized antiheroes whose fates were tied into events not of their own choosing.  Hot on the heels of a mellowed Maleficent comes the first trailer for Universal's Dracula Untold, starring Luke Evans.   Evans plays the historic Vlad Tepes, a Romanian warrior noble who enlists the help of a historic vampire played by Charles Dance in order to destroy the brutal sultan Mehmed (Dominic Cooper) and protect his family.  The production values and scope in this stirring trailer are impressive and certainly bring to mind the rousing battle scenes in Snow White and the Huntsman, King Arthur and tragic skirmishes set in the Lands of Westeros.  

The 2006 screenplay began as Dracula: Year Zero with director Alex Proyas (Dark City, The Crow) attached to an origin story associated with the mad Roman emperor Caligula, before sustaining major rewrites and thematic changes.  Comparisons to NBC's failed Dracula retelling with Jonathan Rhys Meyers will obviously abound, but this big-ticket outing has hints of Braveheart and the The Dark Knight infused into its story.  Bite into the bold new trailer and check out the photos below.

Directed by Gary Shore and also starring Sarah Gadon, Diarmaid Murtagh and Samantha Barks, Dracula Untold flies into theaters on Oct. 17, 2014.

