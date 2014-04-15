Latest Stories

MF3.jpg

Princess Aurora plays with pixies and a dragon in 14 fanciful new images for Disney's Maleficent

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 15, 2014

With Captain America: The Winter Soldier setting a frantic pace for the looming summer season, Disney's Maleficent hopes to put a hex on superheroes and lure fans over to its storybook realm. 

Behold this breathtaking bounty of new images from the fractured retelling of the Sleeping Beauty legend, with Angelina Jolie's evil queen leering over a baby bassinet, Elle Fanning as Aurora, Sam Riley's Diavel and Juno Temple, Imelda Staunton and Lesley Manville portraying the trio of pixie fairies.  The budget for this live-action redux of the 1959 Disney treasure is reportedly upward of $170 million.  Directed by Oscar-winning production designer of Alice in Wonderland, Robert Stromberg, it revels in its intoxicating rendition of dream-spun kingdoms and its resident host of bewitching creatures.  Oh, and one impressively immense hell-spewing dragon!

Here's the official synopsis:

From Disney comes “Maleficent”—the untold story of Disney’s most iconic villain from the 1959 classic “Sleeping Beauty.” A beautiful, pure-hearted young woman, Maleficent has an idyllic life growing up in a peaceable forest kingdom, until one day when an invading army threatens the harmony of the land. Maleficent rises to be the land’s fiercest protector, but she ultimately suffers a ruthless betrayal—an act that begins to turn her pure heart to stone. Bent on revenge, Maleficent faces an epic battle with the invading king’s successor and, as a result, places a curse upon his newborn infant Aurora. As the child grows, Maleficent realizes that Aurora holds the key to peace in the kingdom—and perhaps to Maleficent’s true happiness as well.

Maleficent appears in theaters on May 30, 2014.

MF3_0.jpg
MF1.jpg
MF4.jpg
MF10.jpg
11-maleficent.jpg
MF13.jpg
MF2.jpg
MF12.jpg
05-maleficent.jpg
MF7.jpg
MF8.jpg
MF9.jpg
MF11.jpg
MF5.jpg
Tag: Maleficent

