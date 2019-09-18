WIRE Buzz: The Princess Bride remake talk sparks outrage; Brad Pitt visits Mission Control; more

Murmurings of a possible Princess Bride remake are being regarded as inconceivable. The 1987 fairy tale fantasy was brought up in passing by Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra in a lengthy interview with Variety, stating that some "very famous people whose names I won’t use... want to redo The Princess Bride."

While no further details were mentioned, and there's nothing actually in development (to anyone's knowledge), the mere thought of remaking such a stone-cold classic did not go over well.

While Twitter erupted with its typical fury, star of the original Cary Elwes offered an eloquent statement, which did manage to echo a lot of fan sentiments out there.

Joining him was Jamie Lee Curtis, wife to Princess Bride co-star Christopher Guest, who was much more direct in her eschewing the idea of a remake.

The Princess Bride was directed by Rob Reiner and written by William Goldman and based on his novel of the same name. It first hit theaters back in 1987, never making waves at the box office. However, after it found its way onto home video the following year, it slowly became one of the era's most revered cult classics — something that many well-worn VHS copies of the film can attest to. To an entire generation, it's a perfect fairy tale fantasy. Its influence was most recently seen in the PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2, Once Upon a Deadpool — with original star Fred Savage and everything.

Again, there's no indication that an actual remake of The Princess Bride is being worked on, but judging by the reaction, there might not be.

Next up, Brad Pitt visited NASA headquarters to chat with astronaut Nick Hague, who's currently aboard the International Space Station.

The conversation, which was broadcast on Facebook, mostly consisted of Pitt asking Hague all sorts of questions on what day-to-day life in space was like, but the astronaut did comment on the zero-gravity scenes in Ad Astra, praising them as being "really good."

While Pitt may portray an astronaut in James Gray's sci-fi epic, he was clearly reverent towards Hague and the work he and his fellow astronauts from across the globe were doing for the betterment of humankind. And he got the effects seal-of-approval from someone who isn't Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

You can check out the authenticity for yourself when Ad Astra opens in theaters this weekend.

Finally, the upcoming horror anthology The Mortuary Collection just released its first trailer.

The film follows a young girl who wanders away from a funeral service, only to encounter the larger-than-life mortician, played by Clancy Brown. With the notion that "every corpse tells a story," he takes the girl into a room full of collectibles and recounts four distinct incidents about not just how people died — but why.

Entertainment Weekly got a look at the trailer, which you can check out the trailer right here:

The Mortuary Collection is the debut feature from director Ryan Spindell and stars Brown alongside Caitlin Fisher, Christine Kilmer, and Jacob Elordi. If you're going to Fantastic Fest this weekend, it'll have its world premiere there on September 21.