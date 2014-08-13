Production on Star Wars VII starting up again this month

After taking a break to let Harrison Ford heal, cameras are about to roll again on the new chapter in the Star Wars saga.

That intel comes from the Hollywood Reporter, which credits an anonymous source with the news that director J.J. Abrams will begin filming again later this month in London. The production shut down for two weeks recently due to Ford breaking his left ankle or leg -- depending on who you ask -- while on set.

Although the injury happened on June 12, production continued for a while, with Abrams presumably filming around Ford's scenes and perhaps even making some changes in the story to make up for the star's absence. The director probably got as far as he could go with that strategy before the two-week shutdown.

But now it appears that Abrams will have his Han Solo back in action; Ford showed up in Hollywood on Monday night at the premiere of The Expendables 3 (in which he appears) and was said to be looking like he was in good shape.

There's no word on when exactly Ford will rejoin the production, but the good news is that he's apparently ready to pick up his blaster again and resume the search for Luke Skywalker (or whatever the plot ends up being).

Star Wars Episode VII, which also stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Kenny Baker, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson and Max von Sydow, opens on Dec. 18, 2015.