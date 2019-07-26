Production on third Walking Dead series begins next week; may not even have ‘Walking Dead’ in title

The original comic book on which The Walking Dead is based may be done, but the television franchise is far from moribund. Not only has network AMC renewed both TWD and its spinoff, Fear the Walking Dead, but production is underway for that third as-yet untitled series (not to mention at least one Rick-focused film).

A report from The Wrap reveals the third series begins shooting on Monday. And according to David Madden, president of programming, entertainment networks, the show may not even have “Walking Dead” in the title. Which makes some sense, because there are only so many ways to work that phrase in (Fear the Walking Dead is a bit of a mouthful, after all).

“The new show is really on its own separate path. It’s a different feel and different tone,” Madden told the media outlet. “It won’t look anything like the other two shows.”

The untitled spinoff series will focus on the first generation born after the start of the zombie apocalypse. So far, the series has announced Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston will star in the series.

Although the new series will air next year, the network has not yet decided on when exactly it will debut. Whenever it premieres, this does mean that AMC will have three series based on TWD universe airing in 2020, as both other shows have been renewed to keep on rolling.

And despite losing its source material and two of its lead actors — Andrew Lincoln left during Season 9 and Danai Gurira is expected to part ways with the show after the 10th season – Madden said the flagship show is still going strong, and could potentially keep trucking for another decade.

“I’m not saying the show will go 20 seasons, but I’m not saying it won’t,” Madden said.

