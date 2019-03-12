Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 10: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, and more finish the season with 'The Washington Merry-Go Round'

Season 1 of Project Blue Book flew by faster than an UFO going lightspeed! In that time, the series established the partnership of Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Quinn (Michael Malarkey) with plenty of trust tests and bonding moments along the way as they examined case after case. On the homefront, we watched Mimi Hynek (Laura Mennell) get compromised by the savvy clandestine secret agent, Susie Miller (Ksenia Solo). And inside the U.S. government, Generals Harding (Neal McDonough) and Valentine (Michael Harney) showed they were both players, and were played by the Powers-that-Be.

Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Washington Merry-Go Round" episode below!**

For our final Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast of Season 1, we packed in as many guests as we could to get some closure on all of the amazing things #HyneQuinn witnessed this season. "The Washington Merry-Go Round" used an epic backdrop to tie together Unseen, the government conspiracy threads, and Hynek's own shifting world view about what could be out there.

In the studio, SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomed back Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Laura Mennell, Michael Harney and creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary and showrunner Sean Jablonski.

