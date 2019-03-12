Latest Stories

The Flash Cicada
There’s a new and much more dangerous Cicada in town in the latest Flash
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 10: Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, and more finish the season with 'The Washington Merry-Go Round'
Nos4a2 Charlie Manx Zachary Quinto
SXSW: Zachary Quinto sees his 135-year-old NOS4A2 character as a 'wounded child'
William J. Creber, art director of iconic 1960's Planet of the Apes films, dies age 87
Tara Bennett
Mar 12, 2019

Season 1 of Project Blue Book flew by faster than an UFO going lightspeed! In that time, the series established the partnership of Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Quinn (Michael Malarkey) with plenty of trust tests and bonding moments along the way as they examined case after case. On the homefront, we watched Mimi Hynek (Laura Mennell) get compromised by the savvy clandestine secret agent, Susie Miller (Ksenia Solo). And inside the U.S. government, Generals Harding (Neal McDonough) and Valentine (Michael Harney) showed they were both players, and were played by the Powers-that-Be. 

Laura Mennell and Ksenia Solo

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "The Washington Merry-Go Round" episode below!**

For our final Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast of Season 1, we packed in as many guests as we could to get some closure on all of the amazing things #HyneQuinn  witnessed this season. "The Washington Merry-Go Round" used an epic backdrop to tie together Unseen, the government conspiracy threads, and Hynek's own shifting world view about what could be out there. 

In the studio, SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomed back Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey, Laura Mennell, Michael Harney and creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary and showrunner Sean Jablonski.

We have loved bringing you this podcast all season long. Thank you for listening and engaging with us on social media. 

In the hiatus, please leave a review for us on iTunes, and share that we exist with your bingeing friends catching up on the series. Reviews and shares help the podcast in general as we wait for Season 2.

We would also love to hear your suggestions about whom you might like to hear as guests on the podcast in Season 2. We'll take all suggestions into consideration as we plan for new episodes. 

In the meantime, you can watch all of Project Blue Book Season 1 on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.

