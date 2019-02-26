Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'

On this week's Project Blue Book, the secrets are getting in-between Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) as they have to look within while investigating a case of UFOs attacking an Army platoon. Both men question their trust of one another, as the Generals assign them out into the field for a case that forces them to eventually reveal some truths.

Plus, we get one heck of a cliffhanger again!

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "War Games" episode below**

To get the intel we need, look no further than this week's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast. SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett has a pack of guests to grill about "War Games," including creator/co-executive producer David O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski, actors Michael Malarkey (Quinn) and Michael Harney (Gen. Valentine), and a special segment with ImageMovers executive producer, Jackie Levine.

As an executive with Robert Zemeckis' ImageMovers, Levine calls in to talk about the origins of the series and how she worked with O'Leary and Jablonski to land the eerie period drama they all wanted to bring to life.

In the studio, Bennett digs into the revelations of the government experiments being inflicted on U.S. soldiers, and how Hynek and Quinn come to a head in regards to the revelation of some secrets that have been kept.

If you are enjoying our podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes. It helps get the word out about the podcast in general, and supports Project Blue Book as a new show. We appreciate every share of the podcast link on social media too!

New episodes of Project Blue Book air Tuesdays at 10 p.m on HISTORY. For more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.