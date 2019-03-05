More Podcasts

Laura Mennell Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 9: Laura Mennell on that shocking turn in 'Abduction'
Helen Gibson Hero
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Helen Gibson
SungWon GenLock 2
Tag: Podcast
YouTube star and voice actor SungWon Cho is killing it in Hollywood
alma-reville
Tag: Fangrrls
Forgotten Women of Genre: Alma Reville
Laura Mennell Project Blue Book Season 1
More info i
Laura Mennell in Project Blue Book

Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 9: Laura Mennell on that shocking turn in 'Abduction'

Presenters
Tara_6046Headshotsmall.jpg
Tara Bennett
Mar 5, 2019

It's the penultimate episode of Project Blue Book's freshman season, and the Hyneks are in jeopardy in each of their narratives. 

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Abduction" episode below!**

On the Army base, Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Quinn (Michael Malarkey) are locked in their offices by a desperate Thomas Mann and his wife. Convinced he was abducted by aliens and experimented on, Mann forces the investigators to listen to his story and help him.

Meanwhile, Mimi (Laura Mennell) gets grilled by Susie (Ksenia Solo) about Hynek's work, and the friendship takes a dramatic turn.

In this week's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast. SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomes back actress Laura Mennell and showrunner Sean Jablonski to dig into the major shifts that happen to the characters in the last episode before the finale. In particular, the point of no return that happens between Mimi and Susie.

If you are enjoying our podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes. It helps get the word out about the podcast in general, and supports Project Blue Book as a new show. We appreciate every share of the podcast link on social media too!

New episodes of Project Blue Book air Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on HISTORY. For more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Project Blue Book
Tag: Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast
Tag: Laura Mennell
Tag: Sean Jablonski
Tag: History Channel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Project Blue Book
bb1_105_03192018_ea_0006
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 6: Michael Malarkey ignites 'The Green Fireballs'
Tara Bennett
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Project Blue Book
Aidan Gillen in Project Blue Book Season 1 'Foo Fighters'
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 5: Aidan Gillen and Michael Malarkey investigate 'Foo Fighters'
Tara Bennett
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Project Blue Book
neal_mcdonough_as_general_james_harding_in_historys__project_blue_book_
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 3: Michael Harney and Neal McDonough illuminate the 'The Lubbock Lights'
Tara Bennett
Jan 22, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast
Tag: Project Blue Book
captain_michael_quinn_michael_malarkey_gives_a_skeptical_look_to_general_james_harding_neal_mcdonough_in_historys__project_blue_book__-_premieres_january_8_at_10_9c
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 2: Michael Malarkey reveals secrets of 'The Flatwoods Monster'
Tara Bennett
Jan 15, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0