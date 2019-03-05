Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 9: Laura Mennell on that shocking turn in 'Abduction'

It's the penultimate episode of Project Blue Book's freshman season, and the Hyneks are in jeopardy in each of their narratives.

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Abduction" episode below!**

On the Army base, Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Quinn (Michael Malarkey) are locked in their offices by a desperate Thomas Mann and his wife. Convinced he was abducted by aliens and experimented on, Mann forces the investigators to listen to his story and help him.

Meanwhile, Mimi (Laura Mennell) gets grilled by Susie (Ksenia Solo) about Hynek's work, and the friendship takes a dramatic turn.

In this week's Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast. SYFY WIRE's Tara Bennett welcomes back actress Laura Mennell and showrunner Sean Jablonski to dig into the major shifts that happen to the characters in the last episode before the finale. In particular, the point of no return that happens between Mimi and Susie.

