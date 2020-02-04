Project Blue Book podcast 2.3: Michael Malarkey and Jerod Haynes infiltrate 'Area 51'

Season 2 of HISTORY's Project Blue Book has given us plenty of New Mexico moods, as Dr. Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) opened with the two-part investigation into the truths behind "The Roswell Incident," and now they slip behind the gates of "Area 51."

What do they find? First off, a brand-new investigator in CIA operative, Daniel Banks (Jerod Haynes). After trying to sweet talk #HyneQuinn in a bumpy Jeep ride across the desert, he lets the pair in on some answers about what the U.S. government is doing in their ultra secret base.

And oh, boy, "Area 51" certainly serves up some juicy secrets!

L-R: Michael Malarkey as Captain Michael Quinn, Jerod Haynes as Daniel Banks, and Aidan Gillen as Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Area 51" episode below!**

In this week's brand new Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett welcomes back creator/executive producer David O'Leary, and the dynamic duo of actors, Michael Malarkey (Quinn) and first-timer on the Blue Book podcast, Jerod Haynes (Banks).

We get a lot of new dynamics in this episode, especially with the addition of the very affable but savvy Agent Banks. He's clearly intrigued by his peers, Hynek and Quinn, since they're all swimming in secrets for a living, but can they truly be allies? Malarkey and Banks talk about how the two military men circle each other in "Area 51," and O'Leary adds a ton of insight into how they decided to fold the iconic secret base into the narrative.

And in the meantime, you can watch Project Blue Book Season 2 new episodes on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.