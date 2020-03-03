Project Blue Book podcast 2.7: Expert Richard Dolan shares 'Curse of the Skinwalker' secrets

After the unique "Close Encounters" episode, Project Blue Book goes back out on the road with Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) as they tackle the infamous Skywalker Ranch case in Utah.

In "Curse of the Skinwalker," the duo are basically dissuaded from heeding the call of the freaked out Chapmans, a farming couple who bought the land, and now find their son sleepwalking and seeing some crazy things on the property. Is there something supernatural going on, or is the military base nearby responsible for what's happening to the family and their property?

Back at the Project Blue Book offices, there's also a day of reckoning coming for Susie as her Rizzuto (Michael Imperioli) denouement now has repercussions. She's on the Air Force's radar now. It's General Valentine (Michael Harney) who gets to face-off against the cunning spy, and there are some fun fireworks.

L-R: Michael Harney as General Hugh Valentine and Ksenia Solo as Susie Miller in HISTORY’s “Project Blue Book.” "Curse of the Skinwalker" (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Curse of the Skinwalker" episode below!**

Did you enjoy your horror-filled "Curse of the Skinwalker" adventure? Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast sure did, and SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett dissects all the scares with showrunner/EP Sean Jablonski, co-creator/executive producer David O'Leary, actor Michael Malarkey, and our first time guest, author & series consultant, Richard Dolan.

Together, they discuss the Harley Peyton penned episode which goes full horror as it portrays the weird and chilling elements that have surrounded the real Skinwalker Ranch in Utah for the last 50 years. Also, Dolan, a renowned expert on the phenomenon that Project Blue Book explores, explains how he functions as a consultant on the series and works with Jablonski and O'Leary to fuse facts with their narrative needs.

In the meantime, you can watch Project Blue Book Season 2 new episodes on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.