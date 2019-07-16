Project Blue Book showrunner teases Season 2 cases ahead of SDCC panel

Yesterday, HISTORY's Project Blue Book creator David O'Leary announced that production had started on the second season in Vancouver, Canada. But they won't be there long, as O'Leary, showrunner Sean Jablonski, and four cast members — Aidan Gillen (Hynek), Michael Malarkey (Quinn), Laura Mennell (Mimi Hynek), and Neal McDonough (General Harding) — will be flying down to San Diego Comic-Con for their big panel on Saturday.

SYFY WIRE got some exclusive intel out of Jablonski about what fans of the series can expect at the official Project Blue Book panel: "Without giving too much away, I like to say that some of the most seminal cases in UFO history happened before Blue Book was created, but we’ve found a great way to dig into those and the original sightings during our current time period. More importantly, in order to understand the phenomenon and the conspiracy to cover it up, you have to understand where it all started. And that always leads back to Roswell..."

Doesn't it always?

While we have to wait awhile (winter 2020) until we get those new episodes to fully understand what exactly Jablonski means, he promises the panel will provide some more breadcrumbs to ponder. "We are not announcing anything in the [panel] room, but we will be sharing some teases on what fans can look forward to in Season 2, and may even touch on some of the recent sightings that have been infiltrating the news cycle as of late. It’s going to be a great panel and a lot of fun. We hope fans feel the same way."

In the meantime, we have another extra exclusive. If you're at San Diego Comic-Con, make sure you explore the side of Petco Park on L Street and Tony Gwynn Drive to see this massive, brand new wall art in person:

Project Blue Book Petco Park First Look at Season 2

Even Jablonski was taken aback when he saw this image for the first time: "I was blown away! HISTORY did a great job on the Petco Park art this year. The scale of it is amazing. And it perfectly represents what the show is all about: breaking down the walls that cover up the conspiracy — with our two leads, Aidan Gillen who plays Dr. Allen Hynek and Michael Malarkey who plays Captain Michael Quinn, at the center. Truly amazing stuff."

Don't forget, SYFY WIRE is also recording a special episode of the official SYFY WIRE Project Blue Book podcast on Saturday with the EPs and cast. And we're asking them your fan questions, so post your queries below, or ask host Tara Bennett via twitter. You have until Friday night. Get asking — all of Season 1 is fair game.

Project Blue Book's Comic-Con panel takes place from 11:00 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. PT in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront's Indigo Ballroom. Season 2 of the show will air in the winter of 2020.