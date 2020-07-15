Latest Stories

Project Power
Jamie Foxx as Art in Project Power.
Project Power: Jamie Foxx tracks a super-powered pill in first trailer for Netflix's new sci-fi flick

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Jul 15, 2020
Netflix presents a new kind of superhero movie in the first action-packed trailer for Project Power. Directed by Paranormal Activity 3 vets Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost, the film centers on an illicit drug that grants the user five minutes of a randomized superpower. Sounds like a dream come true, except for the fact that the miracle pill can have unforeseen deadly effects.

Jamie Foxx stars as Art, a former soldier looking to track down his kidnapped daughter, who just so happens to be the source of the drug. He teams up with local cop Frank (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and teenage dealer Robin (Dominique Fishback) to find out who's synthesizing the dangerous narcotic. To get the product off the streets of New Orleans, however, they'll have to risk taking it themselves.

Watch the Bad Boys-meets-X-Men trailer now:

Rodrigo Santoro (Westworld), Machine Gun Kelly (Bird Box), Allen Maldonado (The Last O.G.), Courtney B. Vance (Lovecraft Country), and Amy Landecker (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) co-star. 

Mattson Tomlin, who co-wrote The Batman with Matt Reeves, penned the movie's screenplay. The project (pun intended) was first announced back in 2018. Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Ray Angelic, Orlee-Rose Strauss, and Scott Morgan serve as producers.

Here are those posters you ordered:

Project Power punches its way onto Netflix on Friday, August 14. In the meantime, check out five first look images in the media gallery below.

Colson Baker/Machine Gun Kelly as Newt in Project Power.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Frank in Project Power.
(L-R): Dominique Fishback as Robin in Project Power.
(L-R): Director Ariel Schulman, Director Henry Joost and Jamie Foxx on the set of Project Power.
Jamie Foxx as Art in Project Power.
