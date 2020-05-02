A new Disney+ show honors the best props in Disney history. These movies should be next

In the early days after the success of the first Star Wars, rival studios tried to replicate what 20th Century Fox had pulled off with the galaxy far, far away. Disney, at a generally low point of its history, didn’t shy away from the challenge with its own science-fiction story. However, the result was The Black Hole, a strange, sometimes quite dark film evoking both 2001: A Space Odyssey and the work of Jules Verne more than anything George Lucas concocted. The film has garnered a cult audience over time, and even though some of its effects were derived by computers, there’s enough tangible prop work, from the detailed spacecraft where much of the action is set, to its own comic-relief robot characters, that might be worth reviving for a new audience’s interest. Seeing as the film has some big-name genre fans, like English director Edgar Wright, Lanigan might even be able to rope in some famous friends to talk about what makes the film so odd and unique.