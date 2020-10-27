Did Marvel just confirm longtime Spider-Man foe will be prowling around Miles Morales PS5 game?

With the Nov. 12 release date for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales rapidly approaching, fans have been looking for any clues as to what they can expect from the much buzzed about PlayStation 5 game.

Marvel Entertainment and game developer Insomniac Games have been dropping tidbits on Twitter to feed fans’ interest, and over the past couple days, it appears that these companies’ respective Twitter accounts have dropped enough crumbs to suggest that the Prowler, one of Spider-Man’s nemeses who many speculate Donald Glover actually played in Spider-Man: Homecoming, will get another reincarnation in the upcoming Miles Morales game.

It all started out yesterday, when Insomniac's Twitter account retweeted a photo of a mural going up in Venice Beach along with the googly eye emoji:

Many who zoomed in on the work-in-progress might noticed the outline of someone that looked very much like the comic book rendition of the Prowler. Brian Horton, Creative Director of Insomniac Games, leaned into the Twitter speculation by retweeting Insomniac Games and saying, “I have no idea who that guy in the corner is….”

The speculation was now running hot! But Marvel Entertainment decided to add more grist to the Twitter rumor mill today, telling fans that their “Spider-senses are sharp!” and sharing a variant cover that Horton created for Amazing Spider-Man #55.

Lo and behold, the cover includes a green-glowing-eyed Prowler in the background, about to take on Miles Morales. Marvel also included “#MilesMoralesPS5” in the tweet, which weaves a strong web that Prowler will make a showing in the Playstation game.

While this isn’t explicit confirmation that the Prowler will be in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Insomniac Games did retweet Marvel with the quote, “Well it seems Spider-Man the Cat is out of the bag.” SYFY WIRE has reached out to the developer for further confirmation, but in the interim, the odds that the Prowler will be in the PS5 game seem high.

The Prowler making an appearance in the upcoming video game begs another question: will Donald Glover’s Aaron Davis, perhaps aka Prowler, make another appearance in the MCU? As of now, there’s been no Twitter crumbs for us to follow on that thread, but who knows? Maybe we’ll see Glover take on the role again in the upcoming Spider-Man film. Here's to keeping our Spidey internet sleuthing skills tingling on high alert in the interim — who knows what we may find out?

PlayStation 5's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be released on Nov. 12.