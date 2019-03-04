YouTube star and voice actor SungWon Cho is killing it in Hollywood

Last February, when SungWon Cho first joined The Fandom Files, he was a popular YouTuber and burgeoning voice actor who had designs on moving to Hollywood and putting his career on the fast track.

A little over a year later, things have worked out better than he could have even expected.

Cho — better known to his YouTube and social media fans as ProZD — returned to The Fandom Files this week to talk about the many changes to his life and the boost they have given his career. Among the highlights: Cho signed with mega-agency CAA and now voices the character Henry in Rooster Teeth's new hit show, gen:LOCK, which is even more exciting because the character looks exactly like him. He talks with us about the experience of working on the show, the pros and cons of Los Angeles (that traffic is real), and the manga he's been reading and loving.

Plus, we speak to a fan who explains why fans of Wynonna Earp are all-in on a Season 4.