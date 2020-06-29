Quibi's all-star Princess Bride remake kicks off with Rob Reiner, Tiffany Haddish, and Legos galore

Anybody want a peanut?

The first part of Quibi's homemade Princess Bride remake has arrived, and it's better than we could have ever imagined. Directed by Jason Reitman (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), the project recalls the DIY version of Alien we reported on a few weeks back.

It's certainly funny to see blockbuster caliber actors appearing in a production that looks like it was made with no money and zero CGI. All scenes requiring animals or crowds are simply brought to life with LEGOs. Cobbled together from all different performances shot all over the world, this remake is emblematic of the staggering amount of creativity we've been seeing from folks in quarantine (see plenty of examples below).

Chapter One: "As You Wish" fittingly kicks things off with the return of Fred Savage, who played the little boy in the 1987 original. His mother (a role originated by Betsy Brantley) is played by Retta and his grandfather (a role originated by the late Peter Falk) is played by Adam Sandler. The boy later turns into Josh Gad, while the grandfather becomes none other than Rob Reiner, director of The Princess Bride movie.

As the main story (based on William Goldman's novel) takes shape, the roles of Wesley (originated by Cary Elwes) and Buttercup (Robin Wright) are played by Annabelle Wallis, Chris Pine, Common, Tiffany Haddish, and Zazie Beetz. And as you can see in the preview below, Prince Humperdink (Chris Sarandon) is first portrayed by Hugh Jackman, wearing a bathrobe and what looks to be one half of a dumpling steamer basket for his crown.

Video of Westley, Humperdinck and Princess Buttercup | Home Movie: The Princess Bride | Quibi

And that's the end of Chapter One — Wesley is presumed to be dead and Buttercup is about to marry Humperdink. So much has happened and we haven't even caught up with Inigo Montoya, Fezzik, Vizzini, Count Tyrone Rugen, or Miracle Max yet!

In future installments, expect to see appearances from Rainn Wilson, Jennifer Garner, Sophie Turner, Diego Luna, Patton Oswalt, Beanie Feldstein, Jason Segel, Pedro Pascal, J.K. Simmons, Keegan Michael Key, Taika Waititi, Neil Patrick Harris, and more.

New chapters will be rolled out each day on Quibi for the next two weeks. Home Movie: The Princess Bride is benefiting World Central Kitchen and Quibi has already donated 100,000 meals to feed those affected by COVID-19.

