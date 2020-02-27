WIRE Buzz: A Quiet Place Part II sneaks toward $60M debut; Witches in the Woods, Tales from the Loop trailers

A Quiet Place, the horror franchise from director John Krasinski that took the world by storm in 2018, had a gangbusters opening based off positive early buzz and a festival hype train: $50.2M. Now its equally buzzy sequel, with Krasinski still at the helm and star Emily Blunt still leading the story, is looking to top those numbers on its first weekend.

According to Deadline, A Quiet Place Part II is tracking to best its predecessor’s opening with $60M. That’s partially because of goodwill won by the first film and partially because it won’t really have any competition during the weekend it opens.

That leads those in the predictions business to extrapolate that A Quiet Place Part II could best the first movie’s stunning final box office total ($188M just in the U.S.), especially since horror hits like Us had similar opening weekends ($71.1M)

The sequel adds Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou in a world where a moment’s sound could spell death from its mysterious alien lifeforms. The film, which tracks the central family after the events of the first movie, will also feature a flashback to the origin of its alien invasion.

A Quiet Place Part II shushes fans on March 20.

Next, a horror fest favorite has dropped its first trailer on its way to a full release. After a premiere at Frightfest UK, Witches in the Woods is bringing its frigid freakout stateside via Shout! Studios.

The first look at director Jordan Barker’s film is all about setting the scary scene: friends go on a snowboarding trip, take a foolish shortcut (because in horror movies, aren’t they all?), and stumble upon a very haunted scene deep in the forest. Blair Witch anyone? Obviously they get stuck and obviously things start to get witchy — not to mention deadly cold.

Check it out:

Video of Witches In The Woods (2020) - New Official U.S. Trailer (HD)

The film, according to its official Shout! description, stars Hannah Kasulka (The Exorcist), Craig Arnold (Ransom), Sasha Clements (Majority Rules!), Corbin Bleu (High School Musical), Alexander De Jordy (Rookie Blue), Humberly Gonzalez (In the Dark), Kyle Mac (Titans), and Ian Matthews (Taken).

Here’s a look at the creepy poster:

Source: Shout! Studios

Witches in the Woods comes to theaters, VOD, and On Demand on April 24.

Finally, a groundbreaking TV series has released its first trailer. Tales from the Loop, the first ever show to be adapted from digital paintings (as the Amazon original from creator Nathaniel Halpern takes its source from Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag’s sci-fi work), is bringing oddball genre storytelling to The Loop — a machine built “to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe.”

Take a look at the first trailer:

Video of Tales From the Loop | Official Trailer

We’re getting serious Star Wars vibes off of those AT-ST walkers, rusted metal spheres, and hovering vehicles. Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), Duncan Joiner (Waco) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) star in the adventures of the mysterious, retro-futuristic town.

Fans can hear (and see) Tales from the Loop when it hits Amazon on April 3.